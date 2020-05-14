Ricciardo Confirmed At McLaren for 2021

The McLaren F1 Team have announced that Daniel Ricciardo will join the team after the to drive for them in the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Ricciardo will leave Renault Sport F1 Team at the end of his contract this year and will drive along side Lando Norris at McLaren.

McLaren CEO, Zak Brown spoke on signing Riccardo as they aim to push forward with their recovery up the grid as they switch to Mercedes power next season.

“Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando. This is good news for our team, partners and of course our fans.“

He added, he wanted to thank Carlos Sainz Jr., who will leave the team at the end of the season and is reportedly soon be confirmed at Scuderia Ferrari.

“I also want to pay tribute to Carlos for the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan. He is a real team player and we wish him well for his future beyond McLaren.”

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal at McLaren, added how he felt regarding Ricciardo’s arrival and Sainz Jr.’s departure, suggesting that having a winner can help them progress to nearer the front of the field again.

“Daniel is a proven race-winner and his experience, commitment and energy will be a valuable addition to McLaren and our mission to return to the front of the field. With Daniel and Lando as teammates, I believe we have two racers who will continue to excite our fans and help the team grow.

“Carlos is a true professional, a pleasure to work with and we will continue to enjoy going racing with him this year. We all wish him good luck for the next stage in his career when he leaves McLaren.”

Cyril Abiteboul, the Renault Team Principal, also spoke out on the move. The Frenchman, explained that the sport is going through a strange time.

“In our sport, and particularly within the current extraordinary situation, reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a works team.

But he added, he knowns the 2020 season can still go well for the team with Riccardo and Esteban Ocon as they will want to achieve the best.

“I am confident that the 2020 season will allow us to accomplish even more together. Our ambitions and the strategy of Renault DP World F1 Team remain unchanged.”