Ricciardo Leaving Renault Could Open the Door for Lundgaard to Move into Formula 1

Christian Lundgaard believes Daniel Ricciardo leaving the Renault DP World F1 Team would offer him his best chance of a promotion into Formula 1, although he is unsure at this time whether he is ready to race at the highest level.

Lundgaard is set to contest his first full season of FIA Formula 2 with ART Grand Prix in 2020 having competed in the season finale in 2019 with Trident, with the Dane a highly rated part of the Renault Sport Academy.

Ricciardo is yet to commit to a third season with Renault having initially signed from Aston Martin Red Bull Racing ahead of the 2019 season on a two-year deal. Lundgaard believes that he will be in a position to at least challenge for the seat should the Australian depart.

“It’s not in my hands,” said Lundgaard to Danish publication BT. “And maybe not in Renault’s either. I think they are waiting for what Ricciardo does. Him leaving the team could be my chance.

“It’s hard to answer if I’m ready for Formula 1 in 2021. I’ve only done a single Formula 2 race, and no one knows when the 2020 season will start again.

“Renault expects me to be ready if the opportunity presents itself. Fortunately, I am quick to learn and good at adapting to new surroundings.”

Sim Racing ‘Feels Nature’ for Young Drivers

Lundgaard is one of the many drivers who has been using the down time to race on simulators, with the Dane having contested the last Formula 1 Virtual Grand Prix at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace with Renault.

The eighteen-year-old feels there are benefits to competing in the virtual world, and with the young drivers coming through the ranks having grown up racing in simulators, he says it feels more natural for him than it would for some of the older drivers.

“Of course it’s not the same as driving on the track, but I think it’s a generational issue,” said Lundgaard. “Drivers of my age have grown up with sim racing. To us it feels natural.

“In fact, I think you can learn a lot, both in terms of driving on the track but maybe even more about setting up the cars. I think you get smarter all the time.”