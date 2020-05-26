Silverstone Classic Cancelled for 2020

The worlds Biggest annual classic motor racing festival has become the latest victim of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The 30th Birthday Celebrations of the event were due to take place in July this year but organisers now vow to host a belated 30th anniversary bash in 2021.

Today the decision was made to officially cancel the 2020 Silverstone Classic event. On an annual basis the event draws more than 100,000 visitors many of which camp on the Silverstone grounds or even close by camping grounds similar to the scale of the British Grand Prix. to the Northamptonshire grounds to celebrate era’s of motorsport missed by many.

The nature and scale of the event make running it in a safe, socially-distanced manner a huge challenge in the current situation; and the event’s much-loved family festival ethos also means that running the event behind closed doors isn’t a feasible option.



The organisers had put a lot of work into the event for this year including a ‘greatest hits’ race card to feature some of the most popular races of the previous years gone by but organisers have indicated that they will go ahead with the plans for the event in 2021 and celebrate in style.

“Following the latest Government advice we have reached the inevitable conclusion that we will need to cancel this year’s event,” said an enormously disappointed Nick Wigley, CEO of Classic organiser Goose Live Events.

“Given the current circumstances and the unclear outlook on timescales, staging a postponed event – which was our original back-up plan – isn’t something we can plan for with any degree of certainty if we are to deliver the style of Classic that we all know and love.“

“I can’t tell you how sad this news makes me feel. For the last 12 years it has been my life’s focus to build the Classic into the most amazing family friendly classic racing festival, the biggest – and many people think the best – in the world, but our priority at all times is the safety and wellbeing of those attending our events – as well as our own team – and we know that Classic fans will understand why this step has been necessary.“

Credit: MJW Media/ Mike Widdowson

Early Bird ticket sales for the event have been in huge demand and all reports link to big numbers of tickets being purchased. All ticket holders will be given the option to roll over their ticket to 2021 or request a full refund

“As an independent events company passionate about what we do, we are so proud to have developed the Silverstone Classic into an internationally renowned historic motorsport festival enjoyed across generations of car enthusiasts, families, racing drivers and petrolheads.”

“In times of difficulty, communities tend to come together and we’re incredibly grateful for everyone’s continued support. It means a lot. The passion of those coming through our gates is what makes the event the success that it has become and we are now already looking forward to celebrating our delayed 30th anniversary with everyone next year instead.”

If you’re one of the many ticket holders for the event and want to know more then head over to the Silverstone Classic website and have a look at their Latest news and FAQ’s for more information about ticket issues.