Singapore Officials Still in Talks to Host F1 in 2020 but Closed Doors Race ‘Not Feasible’

Officials at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore are still in talks with Formula 1 management in case a race can take place there in 2020.

However, any plans to be in Singapore this season would need to have fans in attendance, as it would not be feasible for the country to host a race behind closed doors.

Singapore’s race presence for 2020 remains uncertain due to the continued worldwide presence of the coronavirus, with the track, along with the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada and Zandvoort in the Netherlands, apparently not currently on a draft list of what could be the final calendar. The races in Australia, Monaco and France have already been cancelled.

The track in Singapore would need three months to be readied for a race, so the deadline to host a race in September as originally planned is quickly approaching but talks remain ongoing between all parties.

“The Formula 1 calendar for the 2020 season is currently being finalised and Singapore GP has been maintaining an open dialogue with Formula 1, the Singapore Government, and our stakeholders during this time, to assess different possibilities,” said an event spokesperson to Motorsport.com.

“Singapore GP is also working closely with the Singapore Tourism Board and various government agencies on the circuit setup timeline. As the street circuit requires considerable temporary infrastructure, sufficient lead time to complete the construction of the various components must be factored in.

“Works typically require three months to complete, and this will be predicated on whether such activities are permitted under the prevailing government regulations.

“We will continue to keep a close watch on developments. Our utmost priority remains the well-being and safety of our fans, staff, volunteers, and all Singaporeans.”

Despite the optimism from officials in Singapore, rumours are that team bosses are sure the race will not take place in 2020, with any closed door race ‘not feasible’ due to the nature of a street track and its location.