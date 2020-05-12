Vettel To Leave Ferrari At the End of the 2020 Season

Scuderia Ferrari, have announced that Sebastian Vettel will leave the team at the end of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

In a statement released by the Italian team, it was explained by both parties that contract talks broke down.

As Mattia Binotto, the Team Principal of Ferrari explained that it was a mutual choice to end, and not extend the contract, and there was no real reason which has caused the end to Vettel’s time at the team.

“This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best. It was not an easy decision to reach, given Sebastian’s worth as a driver and as a person.

“There was no specific reason that led to this decision, apart from the common and amicable belief that the time had come to go our separate ways in order to reach our respective objectives.“

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Binotto talked of Vettel’s time at the team, touching on his fourteen wins, the last at the 2019 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. He explained, the team felt Vettel had succeed at the team and explained he’d played a big part in the team progressing.

“Sebastian is already part of the Scuderia’s history, with his 14 Grands Prix wins making him the third most successful driver for the team, while he is also the one who has scored the most points with us.

“In our five years together, he has finished in the top three of the Drivers’ Championship three times, making a significant contribution to the team’s constant presence in the top three of the Constructors’ classification.“

“On behalf of everyone at Ferrari, I want to thank Sebastian for his great professionalism and the human qualities he has displayed over these five years, during which we shared so many great moments.

“We have not yet managed to win a world title together, which would be a fifth for him, but we believe that we can still get a lot out of this unusual 2020 season.”

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Vettel explained that they all felt they could not continue the partnership with the team that he has been with since 2015.

The four-time-world-champion has not won any championships with the team, with his four titles coming from his time with Red Bull Racing.

“My relationship with Scuderia Ferrari will finish at the end of 2020. In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it’s vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony. The team and I have realised that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season.

“Financial matters have played no part in this joint decision. That’s not the way I think when it comes to making certain choices and it never will be.“

Vettel touched on the past few months as the Coronavirus pandemic has affected the season, explaining that he has been reflecting on his life and his young family.

“What’s been happening in these past few months has led many of us to reflect on what are our real priorities in life. One needs to use one’s imagination and to adopt a new approach to a situation that has changed.

“I myself will take the time I need to reflect on what really matters when it comes to my future.“

“Scuderia Ferrari occupies a special place in Formula 1 and I hope it gets all the success it deserves. Finally, I want to thank the whole Ferrari family and above all its “tifosi” all around the world, for the support they have given me over the years.

“My immediate goal is to finish my long stint with Ferrari, in the hope of sharing some more beautiful moments together, to add to all those we have enjoyed so far.“