William Byron wins again in Pro Invitational Series at Dover

William Byron is guaranteed to be the winningest driver by the end of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series season. With the finale set for next Saturday, he won his third race on Sunday at Dover International Speedway, though it was not without some controversy involving him and Landon Cassill.

Ross Chastain and Garrett Smithley started on the front row, with the former quickly pulling away. The first caution took place after 13 laps when Daniel Suárez, Tyler Reddick, Matt DiBenedetto, and Chad Finchum were collected in a wreck.

An attempted restart on lap 19 quickly came to an end after Parker Kligerman and Kyle Busch crashed out. Joey Gase would also briefly exit the race before returning multiple laps down.

The race resumed on lap 28 with Byron taking the lead. The first stops of the day took place on lap 43, followed by another short-lived green flag when Kligerman, DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch, and Regan Smith wrecked. Smithley briefly led before Byron reclaimed the position and yet another yellow came out after Alex Bowman and Suárez tangled with Austin Dillon getting claimed in the carnage.

Bowman, who won the previous week’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, immediately pinned the blame on his dog.

FINN!!! — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) May 3, 2020

Timmy Hill eventually came out on top ahead of Byron. More wrecking took place though the race remained green, though a yellow finally waved when John Hunter Nemechek turned Denny Hamlin on the frontstretch in what appeared to be payback for earlier contact between the two.

More drama took place when Cassill took the lead, only to be turned while attempting to block Byron. The sideways Cassill collected Chastain and Smithley, though no caution was called.

Unopposed with Christopher Bell too far back, Byron stormed off to his third Pro Invitational win.