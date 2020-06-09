2020 British Rally Championship Officially Cancelled

The British Rally Championship has announced that the 2020 season will not take place. This follows the cancellation of the Wales Rally GB, which was due to host two BRC rounds this year.

Britain’s premier rally series got underway in February with the Cambrian Rally but due to the uncertainty created by the global COVID-19 pandemic there will be no more events in 2020.

The Clonakility Park Hotel West Cork Rally, Corbeau Seats Rally Tendring & Clacton and Ulster Rally have all postponed their events until 2021 due to the coronavirus.

BRC Championship Manager Iain Campbell said: “The team behind the British Rally Championship have worked tirelessly with the organisers of the Renties Ypres Rally, Armstrong Galloway Hills Rally and Wales Rally GB to conclude the 2020 BRC season. Unfortunately, now Wales Rally GB is not going ahead, it is not possible to continue with sufficient events to have a full and meaningful championship.

“The situation that the UK has found itself in since mid-March with the COVID-19 pandemic has been a constantly moving and fluid situation regarding the movement of people, hosting events and social distancing.

“It has all happened over quite a short period and it was hoped that restrictions could be lifted in the coming months to give us confidence and to have sufficient rounds to have a proper competition. With the loss of our reserve event – which accounts for two rounds, we have taken the decision to not continue the championship.“

Campbell said the BRC fully support the cancellation of Wales Rally HB and thanked all their partners, competitors and event organisers for their hard work during this difficult time.

The eBRC and PCSpecialist BRC Esports Invitational series will still proceed as scheduled and will conclude in early July.