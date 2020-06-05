Formula 1

Albon ‘Sitting on One of the Most Difficult Seats in Formula 1’ – Coulthard

by Paul Hensby
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

David Coulthard says he has a lot of admiration for Alexander Albon but feels the Anglo-Thai driver has one of the more difficult seats on the Formula 1 grid.

Albon will begin his sophomore season in Formula 1 in 2020 as Max Verstappen’s team-mate at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing having started his rookie campaign last year at Scuderia Toro Rosso.

After switching to Red Bull ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in place of Pierre Gasly, Albon scored points in eight of his nine Grand Prix, only missing out once when Lewis Hamilton tipped him into a spin on the penultimate lap in Brazil when he was on course for a maiden podium finish.

Albon scored seventy-six points in his nine-race stint and did enough to warrant a new contract for 2020.  His best result came at the Japanese Grand Prix when he came fourth, and despite scoring only sixteen points during his twelve races with Toro Rosso, he finished eighth in the final standings.

Coulthard, who raced for Red Bull himself for four years between 2005 and 2008, scoring two podium results with the outfit, and he feels Albon is doing a ‘fantastic’ job under very difficult circumstances in a team that is built around Verstappen.

“He is now sitting on one of the most difficult seats in Formula 1, with Verstappen at his side,” Coulthard is quoted as saying by GPBlog.com.

“Max is a great talent and a winner who knows the team through and through.  Alex is fantastic and has a lot of perseverance.”

