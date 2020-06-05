Codemasters Release New Footage of Legendary Cars Available in F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition

Codemasters, the developers of the Formula 1 video games, have recently released a trailer and photos of the four legendary cars available when players order the F1 ® 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition.

The trailer, which you can watch here, shows in game footage of the cars available that the legendary german Michael Schumacher drove in his unforgettable career.

The cars available include:

The 1991 Jordan 191, the first F1 car Schumacher raced in at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

Credit: Codemasters

The 1994 Benetton B194, the car Schumacher won six of the first seven races of the 1994 season in, which took him to his first World Championship.

Credit: Codemasters

The 1995 Benetton B195, the dominating machine that not only brought Schumacher his second World Championship, but Benetton’s first Constructor’s World Championship.

Credit: Codemasters

And the 2000 Ferrari F1-2000, which earned 10 pole positions and 10 race victories, with Schumacher piloting it to Ferrari’s first World Championship since 1979.

Credit: Codemasters

All of these cars are exclusive to the Deluxe Schumacher, but both this edition and the F1 ® 2020 Seventy Edition include the 2004 Ferrari F2004, the car that propelled Schumacher’s career into the annals of history with his seventh World Championship.

The F2004 has been a fan favorite since it was introduced to the series in F1 ® 2017, but has been updated to include Schumacher’s #1 on the nose and his name added to the helmet.

“As part of the 70th anniversary of F1 ®, it’s fitting to celebrate the most successful World Champion of all time,” said Lee Mather, F1 ® Franchise Game Director at Codemasters.

“We are equally excited to finally bring the Jordan 191 and Benetton B194 to the F1 ® series as both have been long-requested by our community, alongside two more of his iconic cars.”

The F1 ® 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition, launching with three days early access on Tuesday 7 July 2020, also comes with exclusive themed car liveries and driver customisation items, including a unique podium celebration.

The game will be released on Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The Seventy and regular F1® 2020 versions of the game will be available on Friday 10 July 2020.