Date set for Formula 2 and 3 return

The FIA have today announced that the FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 Championships will finally return to the race track on the weekend of 3-5 July .

The announcement comes after Formula 1 revealed their plans for the opening eight rounds of the season, starting at the Red Bull Ring in Austria for back-to-back races on consecutive weekends. Both F2 and F3 will be supporting F1 for both weekends.

And that will be the case for the first eight rounds of 2020 as races at the Hungaroring, a double header at Silverstone, Catalunya, Spa and Monza are also now scheduled from now until the first weekend in September.

The difficult situation the world finds itself in with COVID-19 bringing everyone to a standstill means that the opening rounds at Bahrain, Baku, Zandvoort and Monaco have had to have been either postponed or cancelled.

After a long break with no racing, all of the “Road to F1” drivers will be itching to get going, whatever the weather. Credit: FIA Formula 3

The expectation at this moment is that the races will take places with no fans at the circuit and limited team personnel in an attempt to contain any spread of the virus and social distancing will remain in place where possible.

The aim is to host more races later in the year with the potential for fans to attend if the circumstances allow with further races to be announced in conjunction with F1.

F2 and F 3 CEO Bruno Michel: “First of all, I would like to thank Formula 1 and the FIA for making this revised opening calendar possible in such difficult circumstances. I am very pleased to confirm that F2 and F3 will be able to race alongside F1 in the first eight events.

“It is unfortunate that currently we don’t expect fan attendance in these opening events, but we are however glad that we are able to bring them the entertainment of our racing in the safest way possible.

“We will also follow the very detailed safety plan put in place by Formula 1 and the FIA as our priority is to make sure no risks are taken.”

“Our 2020 season will continue beyond Monza. We will announce the second part of our calendar as soon as possible.”