Jet Ski Brothers Swap Skis for Wheels in BRX

Champion freestyle jet-ski brothers Jason Bleasdale and Darren Bleasdale will swap water for land as they confirmed their participation in the 2020 Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy Presented by Cooper Tires.

Six-time Pro Freestyle National Champion Jason Bleasdale will race in Super National in a Vauxhall VX220 when the season starts at Lydden Hill (30-31 August).

Jason is keen to impress in his debut season: “I’ve always been a bit of a petrol-head and have a keen interest in rallycross. I’m really looking forward to a new challenge but appreciate this will be a steep learning curve.

“I’m very competitive and there’s quite some rivalry between myself and Darren, but we’ll be in different classes so we can each focus on our respective rivals rather than each other.“

Younger brother Darren Bleasdale will take the wheel of Drew Bellerby’s 2019 championship-winning Mini in the BMW Mini Rallycross Championship.

He took part in the Winterseries event in January finishing fourth following a tyre blowout which prevented his podium chances.

The former Amateur Freestyle British Champion is hoping for success in the four round championship: “Jason and I have raced together previously in mini stocks, and of course competed against each other in jet skis. This will be a completely new challenge which I’m very much looking forward to.

“We did a race at Lydden earlier in the year just to get the feel of the car, now I can’t wait to get our 5 Nations BRX campaign underway.”

With the start of the season curtailed due to the current pandemic, a revised schedule will see the season start at Lydden Hill on the final two days of August.

Subsequent rounds are due to take place in Scotland (Knockhill 26/27 September), Wales (Pembrey 17/18 October) and Ireland (Mondello Park 14th/15th November) subject to prevailing Motorsport UK and government guidelines in all four countries.