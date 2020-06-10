British Rallycross

Jet Ski Brothers Swap Skis for Wheels in BRX

by Nigel Chiu
written by Nigel Chiu
Credit: British Rallycross Championship

Champion freestyle jet-ski brothers Jason Bleasdale and Darren Bleasdale will swap water for land as they confirmed their participation in the 2020 Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy Presented by Cooper Tires.

Six-time Pro Freestyle National Champion Jason Bleasdale will race in Super National in a Vauxhall VX220 when the season starts at Lydden Hill (30-31 August).

Jason is keen to impress in his debut season: “I’ve always been a bit of a petrol-head and have a keen interest in rallycross. I’m really looking forward to a new challenge but appreciate this will be a steep learning curve.

I’m very competitive and there’s quite some rivalry between myself and Darren, but we’ll be in different classes so we can each focus on our respective rivals rather than each other.

Younger brother Darren Bleasdale will take the wheel of Drew Bellerby’s 2019 championship-winning Mini in the BMW Mini Rallycross Championship.

He took part in the Winterseries event in January finishing fourth following a tyre blowout which prevented his podium chances.

The former Amateur Freestyle British Champion is hoping for success in the four round championship: “Jason and I have raced together previously in mini stocks, and of course competed against each other in jet skis. This will be a completely new challenge which I’m very much looking forward to.

We did a race at Lydden earlier in the year just to get the feel of the car, now I can’t wait to get our 5 Nations BRX campaign underway.”

With the start of the season curtailed due to the current pandemic, a revised schedule will see the season start at Lydden Hill on the final two days of August.

Subsequent rounds are due to take place in Scotland (Knockhill 26/27 September), Wales (Pembrey 17/18 October) and Ireland (Mondello Park 14th/15th November) subject to prevailing Motorsport UK and government guidelines in all four countries.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Love sport, especially motorsport. Fan of F1, Formula E, IndyCar, BTCC, Rallycross and V8 Supercars. So not too much then. Covering World RX for The Checkered Flag. Contact [email protected]

Related articles

BRX 5 Nations Trophy Announces revised 2020 Calendar

Annalese Ferrari to be the presenter for 5 Nations British Rallycross

Sellar is back in rallycross with a ex-Hansen Motorsport DS3

British rallycross legend Andy Scott to make 2020 return

Strengthening field for British Rallycross 5 nations trophy

First entries announced for revamped British Rallycross Championship

World Rallycross Mini Cooper SX1 coming soon to Dirt 2.0

Eight Round 2019 British Rallycross Calendar Announced

Ovenden enjoys a faultless bank holiday at Lydden

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More