NASCAR plans for limited fans at Homestead, Talladega

After racing in front of empty stands, the NASCAR Cup Series will finally see some bodies in the seats. On Tuesday, NASCAR revealed plans for limited spectator attendance for 14 June’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and 21 June’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Since the NASCAR season resumed in mid-May, every race has prohibited spectators. The decision to finally lift the ban came after consulting with health officials. For Homestead, one thousand military personnel stationed in the area will be invited to attend.

At Talladega, up to 5,000 spectators will be permitted on the frontstretch. Some camping locations on the backstretch will also be available. Tickets will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and for those living within 150 miles (240.4 km) of the superspeedway.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” NASCAR Executive Vice President of Chief Operations and Sales Officer Daryl Wolfe stated. “We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.”

Both tracks (Homestead, Talladega) created special pages to assist fans with keeping healthy at the races.

Social distancing rules will be maintained in the stands, while guests will be screened and required to wear personal protective equipment. They will also be barred from infield access and tailgating is prohibited. Should a fan fall ill, both tracks will have “dedicated medical assets resourced to provide treatment and transport of any fan(s) developing symptoms during the event. In addition, a robust disinfecting / decontamination capability has been established for immediate on-site response. Finally, local public health officials will be notified of the potential infection.”

The return procedure does not apply to other NASCAR events, such as the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races.