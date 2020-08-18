eRX2 Test Drive Prize Announced for DiRT World Series Winner

A new version of DiRT Rally 2.0, version 1.15, has been released, with Codemasters also announcing the launch of the second edition of the DiRT Rally World Series where the Rallycross winner will be given the opportunity to test-drive one of the new FIA eRX2 Championship cars.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Codemasters and Motorsport Games for the forthcoming DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series,” said Pere Gonzalez, Project Manager for the new FIA eRX2 Championship.

“The interest in esports has exploded in recent months, in particular amongst younger participants and fans, and we see a lot of synergies between this demographic and the new FIA eRX2 Championship, which is right at the forefront of rallycross’ electrification.”

The FIA eRX2 Championship will become a support series to the 2021 FIA World Rallycross Championship and will replace the current RX2 International Series with the aim of the new championship to further electrify World RX as it plans to become fully electric in the future.

Credit: FIA eRX2

The eRX2 cars are heavily inspired by the current Supercar Lites cars that are seen in the RX2 series, although the new vehicles will be fitted with an all-electric drive train manufactured and developed by QEV Technologies. The prototype model was unveiled at RallyX Nordic’s All-Star ‘Magic Weekend’ earlier this summer with a final version of the car being revealed later this year.

“We have witnessed in other disciplines how gamers have the potential and ability to transition into real-life racers, and we look forward to following the competition’s second season as it unfolds and to helping the eventual winner to put their skills to the test in real life.” Gonzales added.

The online qualification for the DiRT Rally World Series will open on 25 August, with the finals set to again take place during the Autosport International Show on 16 January 2021.

The winner in each category will also receive £10,000, as well as the fastest rallycross driver also being given the test-drive seat in an eRX2 car.