FIA Formula 3 Championship

Hughes takes long overdue first win of the season

by Joe Ellis
written by Joe Ellis
Credit: FIA Formula 3

The past couple of seasons have been a story of bad luck for Jake Hughes but the Brit was finally able to put those behind him as he took his first FIA Formula 3 win of 2020 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Starting second, Hughes held station at the start as the safety car came out for Bent Viscaal’s gravel-trapped MP Motorsport car. As DRS was enabled at the restart, he made his move, swooping round the outside of pole-sitter and championship leader Logan Sargeant.

The race wasn’t secured there and then though, a second safety car was called for when Frederik Vesti’s PREMA came to a halt on track closing the field back up again.

But the HWA Racelab driver executed the perfect restart to be over a second clear when DRS was enabled again and he was untouchable from there on in.

Liam Lawson completed the same move as Hughes to take second from Sargeant after hounding him for much of the race, The American finished third to extend his championship lead.

That was largely thanks to Oscar Piastri making an error at the second safety car restart which saw him lose two positions to sixth.

He was unable to make progress from there as Clément Novalak drove perhaps the widest F3 car in history to keep David Beckmann and the rest at bay to finish fourth.

Beckmann and Piastri followed the Carlin home in fifth and sixth respectively and will be looking to make the most of starting ahead of their rivals in the reverse grid race tomorrow.

It was a real train that Novalak had created with Théo Pourchaire in seventh, Alex Peroni eighth and Richard Verschoor ninth.

Also on the back of the train was Matteo Nannini who showed terrific pace to keep up with the pack and pull away from those behind him to score his first point in Formula 3. The Italian is also rewarded with reverse grid pole for the weekend’s second race.

Pos.NameTeamLaps/Gap
1Jake HughesHWA Racelab22 Laps
2Liam LawsonHitech GP+2.388
3Logan SargeantPREMA+3.948
4Clément NovalakCarlin Buzz Racing+8.953
5David BeckmannTrident+9.826
6Oscar PiastriPREMA+10.222
7Théo PourchaireART+10.751
8Alex PeroniCampos+12.172
9Richard VerschoorMP Motorsport+12.351
10Matteo NanniniJenzer+12.573
11Aleksandr SmolyarART+14.832
12Lirim ZendeliTrident+15.266
13Enzo FittipaldiHWA Racelab+15.665
14Jack DoohanHWA Racelab+16.445
15Sebastián FernándezART+17.282
16Leonardo PulciniCarlin Buzz Racing+17.892
17Max FewtrellHitech GP+18.925
18Dennis HaugerHitech GP+20.166
19Cameron DasCarlin Buzz Racing+21.563
20Olli CaldwellTrident+22.489
21Lukas DunnerMP Motorsport+23.105
22Roman StanekCharouz+24.159
23David SchumacherCharouz+24.496
24Igor FragaCharouz+25.776
25Calan WilliamsJenzer+26.262
26Federico MalvestitiJenzer+32.203
27Sophia FloerschCampos+33.174
28Alessio DeleddaCampos+33.711
29Frederik VestiPREMADNF (Mechanical)
30Bent ViscaalMP MotorsportDNF (Contact)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Joe Ellis

If it's got an engine, I've watched it race. F2 and F3 correspondent with a sprinkling of speedway here and there.

Related articles

Ilott takes back-to-back poles after smart strategy call

Sargeant claims third successive F3 pole in one-lap shootout

Ticktum tops times in Catalunya practice

Stanek fastest on new tyres in F3 practice

ELMS replaces Barcelona race with Return to Le Castellet.

Preview: 2020 GT World Challenge Sprint Cup – Misano

Liam Lawson Prevails at Silverstone Amid Pressure from Prema Racing

Alesi tops quiet practice as rain dampens F2 spirits

Pourchaire handed victory as Lawson and Hughes collide

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More