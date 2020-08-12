James Hinchcliffe Tops First Indianapolis 500 Practice Session

Indianapolis has temporarily become Hinchtown as James Hinchcliffe finished the first Indianapolis 500 practice session fastest of all ahead of Marco Andretti and Scott Dixon with a fastest lap speed of 224.526 mph.

Dixon led for a majority of the morning session and deep into the afternoon, but inside of the last two hours of the session his 224.047 mph lap would be surpassed by Andretti Autosport’s Marco Andretti, who brought out a caution for a mechanical failure in the morning session, with a speed of 224.345 mph.

Honda had four cars in the top five as Ryan Hunter-Reay finished fourth with a 223.341 mph lap, but it would be Fernando Alonso spoiling the party after finishing fifth in his No. 66 Arrow McLaren SP Honda at 223.238 mph.

Josef Newgarden was the fastest Team Penske machine at the track Roger Penske now owns in sixth at 223.188 mph. Helio Castroneves would be the next Team Penske driver in tenth at 222.929 mph, with 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud finishing twelfth (222.849 mph) and Will Power finishing twenty-third (221.634 mph).

Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing would put another Honda in the top ten in seventh with a speed of 223.178 mph, with Alex Palou of Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh the highest NTT Data IndyCar series rookie in the field in eighth at 223.128 mph.

Conor Daly was the last Honda inside the top ten, clocking in at 223.020 mph in his Ed Carpenter Racing No. 47 machine.

Tony Kanaan would finish in a very impressive eleventh place for A.J. Foyt Enterprises, with the brazillian setting a fastest lap time of 222.873 mph.

While Alex Palou was the highest placing rookie in the field, there would be no other rookies inside the top fifteen. Rinus Veekay would finish sixteenth, Dalton Kellet in thirtieth, and Oliver Askew would finish one place behind him in thirty-first.

Practice 1 Top Twelve Results:

POSITION NO. DRIVER TEAM BEST LAP BEST SPEED (MPH) DIFFERENCE GAP 1 29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport 00:40.0844 224.526 –.—- –.—- 2 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport 00:40.1168 224.345 0.0324 0.0324 3 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 00:40.1702 224.047 0.0858 0.0534 4 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport 00:40.2972 223.341 0.2128 0.127 5 66 Fernando Alonso Arrow McLaren SP 00:40.3158 223.238 0.2314 0.0186 6 1 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 00:40.3248 223.188 0.2404 0.009 7 60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing 00:40.3266 223.178 0.2422 0.0018 8 55 Alex Palou (R) Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 00:40.3356 223.128 0.2512 0.009 9 47 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing 00:40.3552 223.02 0.2708 0.0196 10 3 Helio Castroneves Team Penske 00:40.3716 222.929 0.2872 0.0164 11 14 Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises 00:40.3818 222.873 0.2974 0.0102 12 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske 00:40.3861 222.849 0.3017 0.0043 (R) – Rookie

