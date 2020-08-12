IndyCar

James Hinchcliffe Tops First Indianapolis 500 Practice Session

by Griffin Schmoyer
Photo Credit: James Black / Courtesy of IndyCar

Indianapolis has temporarily become Hinchtown as James Hinchcliffe finished the first Indianapolis 500 practice session fastest of all ahead of Marco Andretti and Scott Dixon with a fastest lap speed of 224.526 mph.

Dixon led for a majority of the morning session and deep into the afternoon, but inside of the last two hours of the session his 224.047 mph lap would be surpassed by Andretti Autosport’s Marco Andretti, who brought out a caution for a mechanical failure in the morning session, with a speed of 224.345 mph.

Honda had four cars in the top five as Ryan Hunter-Reay finished fourth with a 223.341 mph lap, but it would be Fernando Alonso spoiling the party after finishing fifth in his No. 66 Arrow McLaren SP Honda at 223.238 mph.

Josef Newgarden was the fastest Team Penske machine at the track Roger Penske now owns in sixth at 223.188 mph. Helio Castroneves would be the next Team Penske driver in tenth at 222.929 mph, with 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud finishing twelfth (222.849 mph) and Will Power finishing twenty-third (221.634 mph).

Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing would put another Honda in the top ten in seventh with a speed of 223.178 mph, with Alex Palou of Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh the highest NTT Data IndyCar series rookie in the field in eighth at 223.128 mph.

Conor Daly was the last Honda inside the top ten, clocking in at 223.020 mph in his Ed Carpenter Racing No. 47 machine.

Tony Kanaan would finish in a very impressive eleventh place for A.J. Foyt Enterprises, with the brazillian setting a fastest lap time of 222.873 mph.

While Alex Palou was the highest placing rookie in the field, there would be no other rookies inside the top fifteen. Rinus Veekay would finish sixteenth, Dalton Kellet in thirtieth, and Oliver Askew would finish one place behind him in thirty-first.

Practice 1 Top Twelve Results:

POSITIONNO.DRIVERTEAMBEST LAPBEST SPEED (MPH)DIFFERENCEGAP
129James HinchcliffeAndretti Autosport00:40.0844224.526–.—-–.—-
298Marco AndrettiAndretti Herta Autosport00:40.1168224.3450.03240.0324
39Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing00:40.1702224.0470.08580.0534
428Ryan Hunter-ReayAndretti Autosport00:40.2972223.3410.21280.127
566Fernando AlonsoArrow McLaren SP00:40.3158223.2380.23140.0186
61Josef NewgardenTeam Penske00:40.3248223.1880.24040.009
760Jack HarveyMeyer Shank Racing00:40.3266223.1780.24220.0018
855Alex Palou (R)Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh00:40.3356223.1280.25120.009
947Conor DalyEd Carpenter Racing00:40.3552223.020.27080.0196
103Helio CastronevesTeam Penske00:40.3716222.9290.28720.0164
1114Tony KanaanA.J. Foyt Enterprises00:40.3818222.8730.29740.0102
1222Simon PagenaudTeam Penske00:40.3861222.8490.30170.0043
(R) – Rookie

You can view the full standings here.

Lifelong sports junkie, currently studying Broadcast Journalism at Hofstra University. Lead writer for Indycar at The Checkered Flag.

