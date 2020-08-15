IndyCar

“Marc”-ed Man: Andretti the Driver to Beat on Saturday

by Griffin Schmoyer
Photo Credit: Karl Zemlin / Courtesy of IndyCar

Just like on Fast Friday, Marco Andretti with his Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco Andretti and Curb-Agajanian Honda setting the fastest four-lap average speed as Andretti Autosport cars held the top four positions in the fast nine going into Sunday.

Marco’s first run was enough to put him pole, with a four-lap average speed of 231.351 mph. Most drivers were not able to improve as the day went on as they had to combat increasing track temperatures.

Second place would be the DHL Honda of Ryan Hunter-Reay with a four-lap average of 231.330 mph. The 2012 Indianapolis 500 winner would be followed by the 2016 winner of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” Alexander Rossi. The final Andretti car in the top five would be James Hinchcliffe in fourth.

Scott Dixon would be the one to break the Andretti stranglehold in fifth, putting his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in fifth with a four lap average of 231.155 mph. Right at the end of qualifying, Dixon set the fastest single lap of the day with an average of 232.356 mph.

NTT IndyCar Series rookies Rinus Veekay and Alex Palou would find themselves sixth and seventh respectively after brilliant drives by the two. Veekay’s sixth place effort was the fastest by a Chevrolet powered car on Saturday as they continued to struggle for pace.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing would round out the fast nine, with Graham Rahal and 2018 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato in eight and ninth respectively.

Team Penske’s struggles continued on Saturday, as Josef Newgarden was able to only post a team-best thirteenth place position with a four-lap average of 230.296 mph. The next fastest Penske machine would be Will Power in twenty-second, followed by Simon Pagenaud in twenty-fifth and Helio Castroneves in twenty-eighth (his worst career Indy 500 qualifying position).

This lack of pace has plagued the team as well as Chevrolet all week so far, with the manufacturer putting only one car in the top ten in two of the first three practice sessions, none of which were a Team Penske car.

Team boss Roger Penske will not be happy with the performance of the team at the track he now owns. Both the boss and the drivers expect to be fighting for the pole here, but have languished outside of the top ten. All parties will be hoping that Chevrolet’s pace issues are fixed and that race pace is better than their single lap pace come 23 August.

This lack of pace is also hurting the triple crown chances of Fernando Alonso, who will be starting from twenty-sixth in his No. 66 Arrow McLaren SP entry.

Going into the fast nine shootout on Sunday, one question looms. Will anyone be able to stop Andretti? And if not, which Andretti driver will be on pole? We will just have to wait and see on Sunday.

Indianapolis 500 Saturday Qualifying Results

RANKCAR NO.DRIVERNATTEAMTOTAL TIMEAVERAGE SPEED
198Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta Autosport with Marco Andretti and Curb-Agajanian02:35.6078231.351
228Ryan Hunter-ReayUSAAndretti Autosport02:35.6217231.33
327Alexander RossiUSAAndretti Autosport02:35.6638231.268
429James HinchcliffeCANAndretti Autosport02:35.7126231.195
59Scott DixonNZChip Ganassi Racing02:35.7396231.155
621Rinus VeeKay (R)NEDEd Carpenter Racing02:35.7674231.114
755Alex Palou (R)ESPDale Coyne Racing with Team Goh02:35.8213231.034
815Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan Racing02:35.9641230.822
930Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing02:35.9844230.792
1088Colton HertaUSAAndretti Steinbrenner Autosport02:35.9962230.775
118Marcus EricssonSWEChip Ganassi Racing02:36.1374230.566
1245Spencer PigotUSARahal Letterman Lanigan Racing w/ Citrone/Buhl Autosport02:36.1557230.539
131Josef NewgardenUSATeam Penske02:36.3203230.296
1410Felix RosenqvistSWEChip Ganassi Racing02:36.3491230.254
155Pato O’WardMEXArrow McLaren SP02:36.3769230.213
1620Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter Racing02:36.3781230.211
1726Zach VeachUSAAndretti Autosport02:36.5484229.961
1847Conor DalyUSAEd Carpenter Racing02:36.5525229.955
1918Santino FerrucciUSADale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan02:36.5736229.924
2060Jack HarveyENGMeyer Shank Racing02:36.6161229.861
217Oliver AskewUSAArrow McLaren SP02:36.6852229.76
2212Will PowerAUSTeam Penske02:36.7252229.701
2314Tony KanaanBRAA.J. Foyt Enterprises02:37.0993229.154
2441Dalton KellettCANA.J. Foyt Enterprises02:37.2880228.88
2522Simon PagenaudFRATeam Penske02:37.3180228.836
2666Fernando AlonsoESPArrow McLaren SP02:37.3646228.768
2751James DavisonAUSDale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing02:37.3789228.747
283Helio CastronevesBRATeam Penkse02:37.6368228.373
294Charlie KimballUSAA.J. Foyt Enterprises02:38.0625227.758
3059Max ChiltonENGCarlin02:38.3789227.303
3124Sage KaramUSADreyer & Reinbold Racing02:38.5210227.099
3267JR HildebrandUSADreyer & Reinbold Racing02:39.0518226.341
3381Ben HanleyENGDragonSpeed02:41.4948222.917
(R) – Rookie
