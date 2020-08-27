Remembering Anthoine Hubert

Twelve months on from the tragic passing of Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert at Spa-Francorchamps, we make an emotional return with the memory of the young French driver at the back of everyone’s mind.

The tragic day on 31 August 2019 will always be sombre. The racing incident rocked the motorsport community. Hubert was destined for racing glory and the motorsport world is missing one of its greatest upcoming stars.

The day after the heartrending incident, Formula 1 still competed but in the memory of Hubert. Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the race and dedicated it to his friend.

Speaking on the events one year later, Leclerc said: “The Spa-Francorchamps circuit has a special place in my heart. While it is here that I took my first win, it is also where we lost our friend Anthoine last year. It will be difficult to return to this track and he will be in our thoughts all weekend.”

Another close friend of Hubert was Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda driver Pierre Gasly, speaking about his return to Spa-Francorchamps: “However, this year, returning to Belgium will also be a sad moment, because it is just one year ago that Anthoine (Hubert) lost his life after that terrible accident in the F2 race in Spa.

“I had known him since I was seven years old in karting, we were in the same school together organised by the French motorsport federation, from when I was 13 to 19 and we shared an apartment for six years. I think everyone in the paddock will take time to think of him.”

In memorial of Hubert, a logo has been made using his initials, car number and a star which was one of the main elements of his helmet. All drivers in Formula 1, 2 and 3 will be displaying it on their car with some opting to display it on their helmets as well. It will also appear in all Formula 2 and 3 communication across the weekend.

Formula 2 have also confirmed they will retire the number nineteen in the Championship in his honour. A minute silence will be observed before Saturdays Formula 2 feature race and Sunday’s Formula 1 race.

This weekend, Formula 1, 2 and 3 will race for Hubert, may he forever be racing in the sky.