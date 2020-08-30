Formula 2

Shwartzman retakes championship lead with victory after Ilott retirement

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: FIA Formula 2

Robert Shwartzman is once again the FIA Formula 2 Championship leader after he cruised to victory in the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

He sat third after the first safety car restart – which was caused by previous points leader Callum Ilott being hit into a spin at Les Combes on the opening lap – but the seas parted ahead of him as Dan Ticktum and Roy Nissany came to blows; the latter was sent into the barriers and Shwartzman swooped round the pair to take the lead.

The safety car was out again as a result but Ticktum’s front wing damage meant he was unable to challenge the Russian as he drove away from the field and to the simplest of victories.

Ticktum defended as much as he could but he eventually had to yield to Shwartzman’s PREMA teammate Mick Schumacher who came home in second for a one-two for the Italian team.

The next car that made their way past Ticktum was Guanyu Zhou who recovered from a poor start to earn another podium finish for UNI-Virtuosi who are still in a mammoth teams’ title battle with the PREMA team.

Hitech GP were yet again in the thick of the action; very rarely were Nikita Mazepin and Luca Ghiotto too far away from each other on track as the former finished ahead of his more experienced teammate in fourth and fifth to bring home a solid points haul.

Louis Delétraz had looked racy early on but didn’t have the outright pace that those ahead of him had and he had to settle for sixth position. He crossed the line ahead of feature race winner Yuki Tsunoda but the Japanese driver was given a five-second time penalty for the Ilott incident, dropping him to ninth.

Benefiting from his penalty were Christian Lundgaard, who remained in Tsunoda’s wheel tracks all race, and Artem Markelov who finally had a good race after such a difficult 2020 for him and his HWA Racelab team.

Ticktum held on to tenth, but there was no points for him or his teammate Juri Vips who again recovered from the back after stalling on the formation lap, forcing him to start from the pit lane.

Pos.NameTeamLaps/Gap
1Robert ShwartzmanPREMA18 Laps
2Mick SchumacherPREMA+9.025
3Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi+11.193
4Nikita MazepinHitech GP+20.945
5Luca GhiottoHitech GP+21.907
6Louis DelétrazCharouz+25.182
7Christian LundgaardART+26.796
8Artem MarkelovHWA Racelab+30.492
9Yuki TsunodaCarlin+30.559
10Dan TicktumDAMS+31.126
11Juri VipsDAMS+32.331
12Pedro PiquetCharouz+32.832
13Felipe DrugovichMP Motorsport+33.041
14Guiliano AlesiHWA Racelab+33.448
15Guilherme SamaiaCampos+34.729
16Jehan DaruvalaCarlin+44.078
17Jack AitkenCampos+76.304
18Marino SatoTridentDNF (Contact)
19Marcus ArmstrongARTDNF (Mechanical)
20Roy NissanyTridentDNF (Crash)
21Callum IlottUNI-VirtuosiDNF (Contact)
22Nobuharu MatushitaMP MotorsportDNS (Damage)
Share
Related posts
Formula 2

Tsunoda inherits Belgium victory after Mazepin penalty.

By
2 Mins read
Nikita Mazepin was first across the line, but a penalty meant that Yuki Tsunoda was victorious and he’s right in the title fight now. And the punishment may not be over for Mazepin yet…
Formula 2

Tsunoda secures second F2 pole with Ilott only 12th

By
2 Mins read
Yuki Tsunoda continues to impress everyone, and in particular those at the top of the Red Bull organisation, as he secured his second pole position of 2020, but championship leader Callum Ilott was only 12th.
Formula 2

Shwartzman puts pressure on Ilott by topping F2 practice

By
2 Mins read
Exactly when he needed it, Robert Shwartzman topped Formula 2 practice with title rival Callum Ilott down in tenth.