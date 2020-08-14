Stanek fastest on new tyres in F3 practice

With many teams cautious of tyre degradation using their carry-over tyres from Silverstone, it was Roman Stanek who opted to bolt on a new set of the hard tyres to set the fastest time in FIA Formula 3 practice.

The Czech is the youngest driver in the field at just sixteen and delivered with just four minutes to go to sit atop the scoreboard.

Stanek’s teammate Igor Fraga also did a qualifying sim to go fourth quickest as the rest decided against using a second set of tyres.

The session was ended slightly early as Alessio Deledda found the barriers at turn four with just four minutes to go after locking up on entry.

In better news for Campos, Alex Peroni was second quickest at a track that’s more than familiar to all drivers which will be a big encouragement to the team that have struggled relatively so far in 2020.

Championship leader Logan Sargeant was third fastest at the track he had his best qualifying in 2019 with Carlin. One point behind the American is his PREMA teammate Oscar Piastri who ended practice in fifth.

Théo Pourchaire was in the mood for hand gestures as he was disrupted multiple times when on a fast lap as he was only seventh but does have more speed in his ART.

He was marginally slower than Jake Hughes who continues to try and recover from a difficult start to the season that turned in his favour at his home track of Silverstone.

Just like the second race at Silverstone a week ago, David Beckmann pipped Liam Lawson to a position, less than two hundredths separated the pair with the German just ahead.

The third PREMA of Frederik Vesti was tenth; the Dane is in desperate need of a great result as his two teammates begin to pull away from the chasing pack.