FIA Formula 3 Championship

Stanek fastest on new tyres in F3 practice

by Joe Ellis
written by Joe Ellis
Credit: FIA Formula 3

With many teams cautious of tyre degradation using their carry-over tyres from Silverstone, it was Roman Stanek who opted to bolt on a new set of the hard tyres to set the fastest time in FIA Formula 3 practice.

The Czech is the youngest driver in the field at just sixteen and delivered with just four minutes to go to sit atop the scoreboard.

Stanek’s teammate Igor Fraga also did a qualifying sim to go fourth quickest as the rest decided against using a second set of tyres.

The session was ended slightly early as Alessio Deledda found the barriers at turn four with just four minutes to go after locking up on entry.

In better news for Campos, Alex Peroni was second quickest at a track that’s more than familiar to all drivers which will be a big encouragement to the team that have struggled relatively so far in 2020.

Championship leader Logan Sargeant was third fastest at the track he had his best qualifying in 2019 with Carlin. One point behind the American is his PREMA teammate Oscar Piastri who ended practice in fifth.

Théo Pourchaire was in the mood for hand gestures as he was disrupted multiple times when on a fast lap as he was only seventh but does have more speed in his ART.

He was marginally slower than Jake Hughes who continues to try and recover from a difficult start to the season that turned in his favour at his home track of Silverstone.

Just like the second race at Silverstone a week ago, David Beckmann pipped Liam Lawson to a position, less than two hundredths separated the pair with the German just ahead.

The third PREMA of Frederik Vesti was tenth; the Dane is in desperate need of a great result as his two teammates begin to pull away from the chasing pack.

Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Roman StanekCharouz1:33:737
2Alex PeroniCampos1:33:923
3Logan SargeantPREMA1:33:927
4Igor FragaCharouz1:34:003
5Oscar PiastriPREMA1:34:190
6Jake HughesHWA Racelab1:34:235
7Théo PourchaireART1:34:251
8David BeckmannTrident1:34:326
9Liam LawsonHitech GP1:34:337
10Frederik VestiPREMA1:34:448
11Dennis HaugerHitech GP1:34:451
12Clément NovalakCarlin Buzz Racing1:34:473
13Jack DoohanHWA Racelab1:34:516
14Lirim ZendeliTrident1:34:546
15Sebastián FernándezART1:34:602
16Matteo NanniniJenzer1:34:629
17Max FewtrellHitech GP1:34:632
18Calan WilliamsJenzer1:34:721
19Federico MalvestitiJenzer1:34:742
20Lukas DunnerMP Motorsport1:34:782
21Richard VerschoorMP Motorsport1:34:826
22Olli CaldwellTrident1:34:873
23Enzo FittipaldiHWA Racelab1:35:140
24Aleksandr SmolyarART1:35:159
25Leonardo PulciniCarlin Buzz Racing1:35:176
26Bent ViscaalMP Motorsport1:35:335
27Cameron DasCarlin Buzz Racing1:35:416
28Alessio DeleddaCampos1:35:530
29Sophia FloerschCampos1:35:805
30David SchumacherCharouz1:36:231
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Joe Ellis

If it's got an engine, I've watched it race. F2 and F3 correspondent with a sprinkling of speedway here and there.

Related articles

ELMS replaces Barcelona race with Return to Le Castellet.

Preview: 2020 GT World Challenge Sprint Cup – Misano

“All engine manufacturers are equal now” – Toto Wolff

INTERVIEW: F3 rookie Fraga prepared for racing resumption

COVID-19 Forces EuroFormula Open to Reschedule Spa & Barcelona Rounds

Igor Fraga Joins Red Bull Junior Team Programme For 2020

Ghiotto puts new boys Hitech on top on final day of testing

Peroni sets fastest lap of test in final minutes of third day.

Lawson sets blistering pace on second day of testing

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More