Zendeli dominates as Piastri takes championship lead

German driver Lirim Zendeli was simply untouchable in the first FIA Formula 3 race of the weekend as he led every lap to victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Starting from pole, Zendeli impressively held off the attacks of Théo Pourchaire down the Kemmel Straight for the first time and from there, he was able to drive away from the young Frenchman to his first F3 win.

Pourchaire himself was well clear of the rest of the field as he collected a valuable eighteen points for his championship. That championship is now led by Oscar Piastri who overtook title rival and PREMA teammate Logan Sargeant for fifth as the American struggled with engine problems.

Sargeant was able to drive round the problem and survived to finish eighth as he dropped back late on.

He had been challenging Aleksandr Smolyar for fourth before the issue struck as the Russian finished in that fourth position with Zendeli’s Trident teammate David Beckmann completing the podium having overtook Smolyar down the Kemmel Straight.

Sargeant’s problems promoted his other teammate Frederik Vesti to sixth and very impressively Olli Caldwell who ensured all three Trident cars scored points with seventh.

Liam Lawson looked to be in a good place to take advantage as he held Piastri back for much of the race but the Hitech GP driver seemed to have no pace and he only just held on to ninth ahead of Richard Verschoor who takes reverse grid pole for tenth place.

The Macau Grand Prix winner held off a fierce charge from Sebastián Fernández for that honour after a good drive by the Spaniard.