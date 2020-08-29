Formula 3

Zendeli dominates as Piastri takes championship lead

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: FIA Formula 3

German driver Lirim Zendeli was simply untouchable in the first FIA Formula 3 race of the weekend as he led every lap to victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Starting from pole, Zendeli impressively held off the attacks of Théo Pourchaire down the Kemmel Straight for the first time and from there, he was able to drive away from the young Frenchman to his first F3 win.

Pourchaire himself was well clear of the rest of the field as he collected a valuable eighteen points for his championship. That championship is now led by Oscar Piastri who overtook title rival and PREMA teammate Logan Sargeant for fifth as the American struggled with engine problems.

Sargeant was able to drive round the problem and survived to finish eighth as he dropped back late on.

He had been challenging Aleksandr Smolyar for fourth before the issue struck as the Russian finished in that fourth position with Zendeli’s Trident teammate David Beckmann completing the podium having overtook Smolyar down the Kemmel Straight.

Sargeant’s problems promoted his other teammate Frederik Vesti to sixth and very impressively Olli Caldwell who ensured all three Trident cars scored points with seventh.

Liam Lawson looked to be in a good place to take advantage as he held Piastri back for much of the race but the Hitech GP driver seemed to have no pace and he only just held on to ninth ahead of Richard Verschoor who takes reverse grid pole for tenth place.

The Macau Grand Prix winner held off a fierce charge from Sebastián Fernández for that honour after a good drive by the Spaniard.

Pos.NameTeamLaps/Gap
1Lirim ZendeliTrident17 Laps
2Théo PourchaireART+4.047
3David BeckmannTrident+5.704
4Aleksandr SmolyarART+15.043
5Oscar PiastriPREMA+15.633
6Frederik VestiPREMA+19.085
7Olli CaldwellTrident+22.818
8Logan SargeantPREMA+22.967
9Liam LawsonHitech GP+24.571
10Richard VerschoorMP Motorsport+24.894
11Sebastián FernándezART+25.585
12Jack DoohanHWA Racelab+26.878
13Matteo NanniniJenzer+27.881
14Alex PeroniCampos+30.168
15Dennis HaugerHitech GP+30.625
16Calan WilliamsJenzer+30.853
17David SchumacherCarlin+33.975
18Federico MalvestitiJenzer+35.054
19Igor FragaCharouz+35.725
20Michael BelovCharouz+36.455
21Lukas DunnerMP Motorsport+37.018
22Pierre-Louis ChovetHitech GP+39.200
23Bent ViscaalMP Motorsport+39.501
24Roman StanekCharouz+90.840
25Cameron DasCarlin+101.379
26Enzo FittipaldiHWA Racelab+110.868
27Andreas EstnerCampos+1 Lap
28Clément NovalakCarlin+3 Laps
29Jake HughesHWA RacelabDNF (Mechanical)
30Alessio DeleddaCamposDNF (Crash)
Share
Related posts
Formula 3

Zendeli takes maiden pole as red flag and rain scupper late session charge

By
2 Mins read
As rain and red flags intervened, Lirim Zendeli got the job done early to claim his first pole position in Formula 3.
Formula 3

Doohan leads F3 practice at Spa

By
2 Mins read
In something of a topsy-turvy practice session, Jack Doohan came out on top as the Championship contenders kept their true performance hidden ahead of qualifying.
Formula 3

Hughes takes long overdue first win of the season

By
2 Mins read
Delight for Hughes who rights the wrongs of race gone by. Logan Sargeant will still be satisfied to extend his title lead despite not winning from pole.

Leave a Reply