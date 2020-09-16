IndyCar Announces Music City Grand Prix

IndyCar

The NTT Data IndyCar Series is headed to Nashville, Tennessee as the Music City Grand Prix has been announced as apart of the 2021 IndyCar Series calendar and beyond.

The Music City Grand Prix will become the first new event added to the IndyCar schedule under Roger Penske, and will be held on 06-08 August of next year, with circuit’s deal lasting through 2023.

Nashville will be the first street circuit since Houston in 2013, and will join other street circuits on the calendar like Long Beach, St. Petersburg, Toronto, and Belle Isle.

The 3.49 kilometer, 11 corner circuit runs right through downtown Nashville, with drivers racing right by Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, who are partners of the event.

Also incorporated into the course is the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, which will be part of the two largest straightaways on the circuit.

A map of the new Nashville Street Circuit / Courtesy of 615GP LLC.

The event will not only be about the on-track action, however. The Music City Grand Prix is looking to become a festival of fast cars, music, food, and more.

“The Music City Grand Prix will be a one-of-a-kind NTT INDYCAR SERIES experience anchored in the heart of Nashville’s action-packed, exhilarating downtown corridor,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. in a release.

Nashville is a world-class city and global entertainment capital that provides an exceptional platform for our Series. From professional sports teams and top live music acts to a burgeoning food and culture scene, it is a perfect home for a racing event of this magnitude.”

“Urban street festivals have become a huge part of our DNA at INDYCAR and this three-day festival—complete with a course that pushes the limits—will highlight everything Nashville and the sport have to offer, providing international travelers, racing enthusiasts and local thrill seekers alike with an experience of a lifetime.”

