Sebastien Bourdais Returns for Harvest GP, 2021 Season with A.J. Foyt Enterprises

NTT IndyCar Series veteran Sebastien Bourdais has officially announced his return to IndyCar with A.J. Foyt Enterprises, joining up with the team for the last three races of 2020 and for the full 2021 season.

Bourdais was originally supposed to drive Foyt’s No. 14 car for the first three races of the season, but due to COVID-19 he was unable to do so. That car has instead been driven by rookie Dalton Kellett, who will now move to the No. 41 machine and continue his rookie campaign.

Bourdais’ last full time drive in the IndyCar series was with Dale Coyne Racing from 2017 to 2019 in the No. 18 Honda that is now driven by Santino Ferrucci. However, the Foyt Chevrolets aren’t completely foreign to the Frenchman, who tested the aeroscreen with the team at the open test at Circuit of the Americas as well as a private test at Sebring International Raceway in February.

Sebastian Bourdais testing the aeroscreen for A.J. Foyt Enterprises at Circuit of the Americas in February. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images, Courtesy of IndyCar

Currently in his native France preparing for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Bourdais is ready to get back behind the wheel of an IndyCar.

“This is exciting news for all of us. We waited with anticipation for most of 2020 to put together a deal for 2021,” Bourdais said.

“I’m really happy that I’m running the last three races of the year — it is great for us to get an early start on next year. 2020 has been a very strange year so far and I can’t wait to finally get behind the wheel of the AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet No. 14.”

Team President Larry Foyt also expressed a mutual excitement in working with the four-time Champ Car World Series champion.

“I’m happy to have this deal done and welcome Sebastien to AJ Foyt Racing,” Foyt said.

“The short time we have been able to work together showed a great deal of promise, and it was a shame that his races with us were derailed by the pandemic. I’m glad we were able to add some of these races back on the schedule, as it will undoubtedly help us kickstart his full-time campaign for 2021. His resume speaks for itself, and there is no denying he is a great addition to our program.”

Bourdais will make his season debut at the upcoming IndyCar Harvest GP doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on 02-03 October, and will finish out the 2020 season in his adopted hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida, where he lives with his wife and two children, for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on 25 October.