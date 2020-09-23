Stroll and Perez aiming high at Sochi

BWT Racing Point Formula One Team‘s drivers Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez are looking forward to another competitive weekend as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship rolls into Sochi Autodrom for the 2020 Russian Grand Prix.

Last time out at the Tuscan Grand Prix at Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello (Mugello), Stroll retired from the race after a nasty shunt on lap 42. The Canadian was running in fourth place when a puncture caused his RP-20 to go sideways and into the barriers through Arrabbiatta 2. Proving he had the pace prior to the hit, Sochi has the opportunity for Stroll to reclaim his fifth place in the driver’s championship.

At the half way point of the season, with a strong set of points finishes behind him Stroll is confident the latest updates to the RP-20 will be to his and teammate Perez’s advantage, the Canadian said: “We’ve shown over the first half of the season that we are competitive at all types of circuit, so I’m confident we’ll fight for good points. We’re improving a strong package with the latest updates, so that’s a boost for us all too.”

Perez has had a somewhat, weaker start to the season than his teammate but he is confident of stronger results starting with this weekend In the last race at Mugello, Perez scored a fifth place finish for the second time this year – his best result of the season. Sochi has awarded Perez with a podium place back in 2015 and the Mexican has scored consistent top ten results at the track which sits in the 2014 Winter Olympic Complex.

He added: “I really like Sochi; I have great memories here. It’s a good track and I like the challenge. I really think we can have a stronger second half of the season. I don’t think the luck has always been on my side in the races so far. It feels like there is more to come. Sochi is always somewhere where I’ve been strong and I think we can score good points this weekend.”