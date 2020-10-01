IndyCar

Alex Palou Fastest in Harvest GP Practice

Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh rookie Alex Palou was at the top of the scoring pylon at the end of the sole practice session ahead of the IndyCar Harvest GP doubleheader.

Palou’s lap of 1:10.177 set with a little bit more than ten minutes left in the session was enough to put him at the top, one of two drivers to set their fastest lap on the harder black-wall Firestone tyre.

Second fastest would be Jack Harvey, who jumped to second inside the final ten minutes of the session in his Meyer Shank Racing Honda. Third would be Colton Herta, the fastest Andretti Autosport driver with a lap time of 1:10:385.

Current points leader Scott Dixon would finish the session in fourth place, with championship rival Josef Newgarden not far behind in sixth.

Sandwiching the two title contenders would be Max Chilton and the Carlin team, who fell down the order to fifth after being fastest for most of the session until Palou took that spot from them. Chilton set a fastest lap time of 1:10.463.

Graham Rahal, who finished second at the GMR Grand Prix earlier this season, put in a lap of 1:10.629 to slot his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda into seventh place. Pato O’Ward would finish one hundredth of a second behind Rahal in eighth place.

Felix Rosenqvist would make it two cars in the top ten for Chip Ganassi Racing, consistently among the fastest cars across the entire session. Teammate and fellow countryman Marcus Ericsson wouldn’t be so lucky, bringing out a red flag with about four minutes to go, spinning heading to turn eleven. Ericsson and his No. 8 car would walk away unharmed.

Rounding out the top ten would be Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske, with a time of 1:10.636.

Returning faces Sebastien Bourdais, Helio Castroneves, and James Hinchcliffe all finished towards the bottom of the field, in twenty-second, twenty-third, and twenty-fourth respectively.

Qualifying for race 1 begins at 18:20 EST / 23:20 GMT.

IndyCar Harvest GP Practice Top Ten

RANKCAR NO.DRIVERNATTEAMBEST TIMEGAP
155Alex Palou (R)ESPDale Coyne Racing w/ Team Goh01:10.1777–.—-
260Jack HarveyENGMeyer Shank Racing01:10.27730.0996
388Colton HertaUSAAndretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport01:10.38570.1084
49Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi Racing01:10.43280.0471
559Max ChiltonENGCarlin01:10.46360.0308
61Josef NewgardenUSATeam Penske01:10.53070.0671
715Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:10.62930.0986
85Pato O’WardMEXArrow McLaren SP01:10.63070.0014
910Felix RosenqvistSWEChip Ganassi Racing01:10.63320.0025
1022Simon PagenaudFRATeam Penske01:10.63670.0035
(R) – Rookie

You can view the full session results here.

