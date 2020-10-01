Alex Palou Fastest in Harvest GP Practice

Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh rookie Alex Palou was at the top of the scoring pylon at the end of the sole practice session ahead of the IndyCar Harvest GP doubleheader.

Palou’s lap of 1:10.177 set with a little bit more than ten minutes left in the session was enough to put him at the top, one of two drivers to set their fastest lap on the harder black-wall Firestone tyre.

Second fastest would be Jack Harvey, who jumped to second inside the final ten minutes of the session in his Meyer Shank Racing Honda. Third would be Colton Herta, the fastest Andretti Autosport driver with a lap time of 1:10:385.

Current points leader Scott Dixon would finish the session in fourth place, with championship rival Josef Newgarden not far behind in sixth.

Sandwiching the two title contenders would be Max Chilton and the Carlin team, who fell down the order to fifth after being fastest for most of the session until Palou took that spot from them. Chilton set a fastest lap time of 1:10.463.

Graham Rahal, who finished second at the GMR Grand Prix earlier this season, put in a lap of 1:10.629 to slot his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda into seventh place. Pato O’Ward would finish one hundredth of a second behind Rahal in eighth place.

Felix Rosenqvist would make it two cars in the top ten for Chip Ganassi Racing, consistently among the fastest cars across the entire session. Teammate and fellow countryman Marcus Ericsson wouldn’t be so lucky, bringing out a red flag with about four minutes to go, spinning heading to turn eleven. Ericsson and his No. 8 car would walk away unharmed.

Rounding out the top ten would be Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske, with a time of 1:10.636.

Returning faces Sebastien Bourdais, Helio Castroneves, and James Hinchcliffe all finished towards the bottom of the field, in twenty-second, twenty-third, and twenty-fourth respectively.

Qualifying for race 1 begins at 18:20 EST / 23:20 GMT.

IndyCar Harvest GP Practice Top Ten

RANK CAR NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM BEST TIME GAP 1 55 Alex Palou (R) ESP Dale Coyne Racing w/ Team Goh 01:10.1777 –.—- 2 60 Jack Harvey ENG Meyer Shank Racing 01:10.2773 0.0996 3 88 Colton Herta USA Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 01:10.3857 0.1084 4 9 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing 01:10.4328 0.0471 5 59 Max Chilton ENG Carlin 01:10.4636 0.0308 6 1 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske 01:10.5307 0.0671 7 15 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 01:10.6293 0.0986 8 5 Pato O’Ward MEX Arrow McLaren SP 01:10.6307 0.0014 9 10 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing 01:10.6332 0.0025 10 22 Simon Pagenaud FRA Team Penske 01:10.6367 0.0035 (R) – Rookie

