Askew to depart Arrow McLaren SP at end of 2020

Reigning Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew won’t be occupying one of the two Arrow McLaren SP seats in 2021 after the team announced their split with the American driver

Askew has performed well as a rookie to the NTT Indycar Series in 2020 and has a podium to his name which he scored in Iowa. But he missed the Harvest GP double header at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a concussion.

He suffered the concussion at the Brickyard during the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 but raced on at both Gateway and Mid-Ohio double headers after the Indycar medical team had cleared him to do so.

But Askew didn’t feel right and went to seek a different, independent opinion which saw him ruled out. He will drive the number seven Arrow McLaren SP car at the season finale at St Petersburg next weekend if he is cleared to race but that will be his last with the team for the time being.

Team owner Sam Schmidt said: “We believe that Oliver has a great deal of talent and potential for the future. He has had an incredibly difficult rookie year, with a lack of overall track time and recent medical issues.

“We want to give Oliver the time to pursue new opportunities for 2021 and the ability to race at St Pete. Come the end of the year, we will wish Oliver the very best in all of his future endeavours and he will always be a friend of the team.”

Askew, meanwhile, said in a statement: “It’s been a steep learning curve this year but I appreciate all of the experience I have gotten with Arrow McLaren SP.

“I’ve certainly had to develop very quickly as a driver and I know I have shown my speed and capability when able to this season. However, I think it makes sense to pursue the next chapter of my career outside the team.

“I am grateful for all the support I’ve received from my crew, the team and all the fans. I wish the entire team well in the future.”

Rumours are already starting to circle with who will be in the number seven next year with Helio Castroneves, who replaced Askew at the Harvest GP, among the favourites.