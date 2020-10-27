Dahmann and Hollings Complete Balfe’s Three Car Silverstone Lineup

Balfe Motorsport have unveiled their GT4 line-up for the Intelligent Money British GT Silverstone 500 season finale by announcing new a GT4 Pro-Am entry.

A second McLaren 570S will be entered for drivers Lars Dahmann and Charlie Hollings and will join the team’s season long Pro-Am entry of Mia Flewitt and Euan Hankey.

Balfe’s Silverstone lineup will be completed by the return of the Pro-Am lineup of Jan Klingelnberg and Warren Hughes who made a one-off appearance at Donington earlier this year.

Dahmann, like Flewitt, joins the British GT fold after contesting the one-make Pure McLaren GT Series.

He will drive alongside experienced sportscar driver Charlie Hollings, who recently completed the 2019-20 FIA World Endurance Championship and whose last British GT appearance came in 2017 aboard In2Racing’s 570S.

He has also previously contested the GT3 and GT4 classes.

“After a couple of years on track doing some classes and coaching, I wanted to get more competitive, one thing led to another, and I did Pure McLaren and really liked it,” said Dahmann.

“It is a fantastic programme to get you ready to race professionally. I wanted to apply the skills I have learned to the international field and I think the UK is the best place to do that, racing with a very competitive group of people.



“Charlie is not only a very skilled driver but also a skilled coach, so I have learned a lot of things from him. I am a very competitive person so if I see someone coming past me, I will push as much as I can! You build these plans, work hard to get fit, and when you see the car and it looks great it kind of completes the entire package.”



Hollings added: “It’s great to be back in the British GT Championship and this known environment.

“The appeal for Lars is the ability to measure himself against the competition. Now we’ll have competitors in the same class and so it helps to work a bit harder and to dig a bit deeper for the competitive edge.”

Further race-by-race entries – which the series ensures us there are many! – will be announced before the middle of next week.