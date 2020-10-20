Hyundai Motorsport Fined After Rally Fafe Infringement

Hyundai Motorsport have yet again been fined – this time as part of the FIA European Rally Championship – at Rally Fafe Montelongo where the decision regarding the October 4 event has only now been completed.

The controversy this time regarded the upholstery in the sides of the doors during a routine examination of Ivan Ares Hyundai i20 R5.

The upholstery did not match the legal regulations due to a lack energy absorbing material, as well as the wrong color being used and this was against the homologation rules.

After several meetings with Ares and his team together with representatives from Hyundai Motorsport’s customer department, the manufacturer who eventually was forced to take the penalty.

The evidence that the material came from the company and that the car has only been used three times since its purchase shows further shortcomings in Hyundai’s inspections.

There were also faulty parts during inspections that took place at Hyundai Motorsport’s warehouse and this is something that must now be rectified and all car owners must, on behalf of Hyundai Motorsport, also inspect their cars and if necessary, receive replacement products before they can compete again.

Credit: Hyundai Motorsport

The incident resulted in a fine of 60,000 Euros, of which half is suspended for the Korean manufacturer.

For Hyundai, it’s the second big money fine in recent weeks. On Rally Italia Sardegna, Dani Sordo’s i20 WRC was ruled to have an underweight roll cage and the team were fined 30,000 Euros.

Also during Rally Sweden earlier this year, the company was also in trouble after WRC3 driver Jari Huttunen had a rear spoiler that did not match the correct documentation.