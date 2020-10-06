IndyCar Confirms Delay of Future Engine Plans

The NTT IndyCar Series confirmed the delay of their new 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid engines from 2022 to 2023, but have gotten full backing from Chevrolet and Honda that they will produce the engines.

The new package will provide over 900 horsepower and will also feature kinetic energy recovery systems, or KERS. Among other bells and whistles, on-board starters will be implemented so that drivers can quickly re-fire their cars in case of stalling without the need for safety crews.

The package is being delayed due to constraints caused by COVID-19, but new multi-year contracts from the series’ current manufacturers help ease the pain of the delay.

“To be able to announce a long-term, multi-year extension with our two great partners is phenomenal,” said IndyCar President Jay Frye.

“It’s an exciting time in IndyCar with the innovations in the car, the new 2.4-liter engine and hybrid technology.”

The new package will be run from 2023 through 2026, which will see Chevrolet eclipse fifteen years of IndyCar engine development.

“Chevrolet has enjoyed great success since joining the NTT IndyCar Series in 2012 with our 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V6 engine,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors.

“We are thrilled to be moving forward with IndyCar because it’s the perfect showcase for our engine technology, in the only open-wheel racing series in America, a high-tech, growing series that Roger Penske and his team are absolutely taking to the next level.”

Honda, the elder statesmen of the manufacturers, is excited to continue their partnership with the series as well.

“Honda welcomes this step to the future by IndyCar, action that mirrors Honda’s efforts to develop and manufacture high-performance, electrified products that will meet industry challenges and delight our customers,” said Ted Klaus, president of Honda Performance Development.

“At Honda, we race to develop our people, to innovate technologies and to engage fans. We are proud of our uninterrupted, 27-year leadership in IndyCar, and look forward to delivering a next-generation Honda 2.4-liter hybrid power unit with more than 900 horsepower.”

This new deal also leaves the door open for possibly a third manufacturer to join the fray. IndyCar hopes to use this extra time to possibly find a suitor to compete with the two titans currently supplying the series.

“Fast, loud, and authentic,” Frye said. “along with a history of innovation – that’s our racing roots and will continue to be the sport’s legacy. This announcement keeps that in mind while celebrating a stable and bright future.”