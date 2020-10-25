Johnson Announces Carvana as Primary IndyCar Sponsor for 2021

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has announced that online-only car retailer Carvana will be the main sponsor for his much anticipated debut in the NTT IndyCar Series for 2021 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Known for their large vehicle vending machines across the United States, Carvana allows users to buy a used car from the comfort of their own homes, and take pride in providing great customer service. If you don’t live near one of Carvana’s vending machines, the company will deliver the car right to your door.

Carvana Chief Brand Officer Ryan Keeton expressed his admiration for Johnson and is excited to partner with CGR.

“Jimmie Johnson has already made his mark as one of the best NASCAR drivers in history, yet he’s continuing to push himself with a new challenge,” said Keeton.

“He’s not resting, but raising the bar, and that’s a mindset we can very much relate to. We’re looking forward to that shared challenger mindset, teamed up with Chip Ganassi Racing, for what is sure to be a fun, exciting racing season.”

Johnson will also be keeping his unmistakable number 48 that he made famous in NASCAR when he transitions to open-wheel competition. The No. 48 crew will begin testing in November with two tests at Barber Motorsports Park and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Both Johnson and Team Owner Chip Ganassi believe Carvana couldn’t be a better fit for both team and driver.

“Carvana is a young, tech-forward, smart and aggressive company and is the perfect partner for this next challenge in my career,” said Johnson.

“I’ve dreamed of racing in IndyCar since I was a little kid. Going from one championship organization to another with CGR, you know the resources, including great people, are going to be there. To have friends like Scott (Dixon), Dario (Franchitti) and Doug (Duchardt) there to lean on and learn from just makes this transition so much better. 2021 is going to be a lot of fun!”

“I think this is a perfect fit for our organization – Carvana is a very exciting technology company that is always continuing to challenge themselves to be the best they can be,” said Ganassi.

“Like us, they value innovation – and when you add it all up, we seem to have a lot in common, which is why I think this relationship can really grow and be successful.”

“You all know Jimmie and his accomplishments. Jimmie is a champion and a winner and will bring tremendous value to our organization. I think we’re going to learn as much from him and his approach as he is going to learn about INDYCAR racing. It will only move the team in a positive direction.”