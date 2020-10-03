Keen Again on Top In Snetterton Free Practice 2

Phil Keen and Barwell Lamborghini made it two fastest times from two Free Practice sessions at the Intelligent Money British GT meeting at Snetterton but this time the gap between him and the rest of the field was much reduced.

In Free Practice One, the Barwell Lamborghini duo of Keen and Sandy Mitchell had been two seconds clear of their nearest rival but in this session the championship leading #69 RAM Racing Mercedes pushed them close.

Patrick Kujala was on top for most of the session but with 10 minutes of the session remaining, Keen put in a lap that saw him snatch fastest time away from the Finnish driver, by 0.264 seconds.

Kujala remained second and had managed to split the so far dominate Barwell Lamborghinis with Mitchell setting the third quickest time 0.281 seconds further back.

In GT4, Jordan Collard in the #58 HHC Motorsports McLaren also made it two from two ;despite suffering issues with the McLaren’s ABS system.

Jordan Collard also made it two fastest times from two Free Practices sessions despite issues with the ABS system. Credit: David Lord Photography.

Once again Collard in the #58 McLaren was ahead of the joint championship leading #97 TF Sport Aston Martin but this time the gap between them was bigger with Collard fastest by 0.262 seconds.

It was a good session for HHC Motorsport as the sister #57 car was third fastest 0.350 seconds slower than their team-mates, but a whopping 0.655 faster than the fourth quickest crew, the joint championship leading #95 TF Aston Martin.