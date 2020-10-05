Formula 3

Nannini quickest on day one of post-season F3 test

By
2 Mins read
Credit: FIA Formula 3

Italian Matteo Nannini finished the first day of the post-season FIA Formula 3 Championship test at Catalunya as the fastest driver as he lit up the timing screens to lead the morning session by over two tenths.

The seventeen year old drove for Jenzer during the 2020 season and surprised many with some standout performances, the best of which saw him claim his first and, to this day, only podium in F3 at the same circuit.

It perhaps wasn’t much of a shock to see Nannini setting fast lap times then after his previous success at this circuit despite switching to the Campos team for day one of the test. He will drive for ART tomorrow.

F3 veteran Jake Hughes was second fastest for HWA Racelab as he says his final goodbyes to Formula 3 racing after announcing that he will move on to pastures new from 2021.

The morning session saw the fastest times of the day as Jack Doohan ended the second session fastest, but he was still nine tenths off Nannini’s time and three tenths off his own best from the morning.

Doohan is driving for Trident in this test having raced for HWA Racelab in 2020 which saw him disappointed to not score a point in his rookie year.

Calan Williams was impressive in both sessions, finishing third and second respectively as he continued with the Jenzer for this test as he did during the season.

The two-day test is a prime opportunity for teams’ to give potential rookies next year a head start in their preparations with a host of Formula 3 newbies learning their trade.

The best of those rookies was Formula Renault Eurocup championship leader Victor Martins; the Frenchman, driving for ART, was fifth fastest in the morning session, beating some of 2020’s impressive rookies such as Enzo Fittipaldi and Clément Novalak.

Tomorrow sees the second and final day of the test which could be the last chance some drivers get to put themselves in the shop window for a drive in 2021.

Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Matteo NanniniCampos1:32:170
2Jake HughesHWA Racelab1:32:427
3Calan WilliamsJenzer1:32:500
4Dennis HaugerPREMA1:32:512
5Victor MartinsART1:32:572
6Enzo FittipaldiHWA Racelab1:32:615
7Roman StanekART1:32:625
8Jack DoohanTrident1:32:777
9Clément NovalakTrident1:32:816
10David SchumacherPREMA1:32:948
11Igor FragaHitech GP1:33:069
12Franco ColapintoMP Motorsport1:33:085
13Jonathan HoggardJenzer1:33:096
14Arthur LeclercPREMA1:33:161
15Jak CrawfordHitech GP1:33:286
16Michael BelovCharouz1:33:331
17Ben BarnicoatCarlin1:33:450
18Oliver RasmussenHitech GP1:33:492
19Pierre-Louis ChovetCampos1:33:509
20Olli CaldwellART1:33:530
21William AlataloHWA Racelab1:33:772
22Sophia FloerschCarlin1:33:819
23Ido CohenCarlin1:33:838
24Jonny EdgarMP Motorsport1:34:399
25Amaury CordeelMP Motorsport1:34:576
26Alessandro FamularoCampos1:34:613
27Filip UgranJenzer1:35:170
28Patrik PasmaCharouz1:35:627
29Rafael VillagomezTrident1:36:195
30Josef KnoppCharouz1:36:541
MORNING SESSION
Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Jack DoohanTrident1:33:068
2Calan WilliamsJenzer1:33:070
3Dennis HaugerPREMA1:33:304
4Roman StanekART1:33:345
5Victor MartinsART1:33:376
6Igor FragaHitech GP1:33:619
7Arthur LeclercPREMA1:33:705
8Ben BarnicoatCarlin1:33:718
9Pierre-Louis ChovetCampos1:33:723
10Olli CaldwellART1:33:743
11Enzo FittipaldiHWA Racelab1:33:816
12David SchumacherPREMA1:33:827
13Franco ColapintoMP Motorsport1:33:891
14Sophia FloerschCarlin1:33:931
15Jak CrawfordHitech GP1:33:965
16Alessandro FamularoCampos1:33:988
17Matteo NanniniCampos1:34:053
18Jonathan HoggardJenzer1:34:068
19Amaury CordeelMP Motorsport1:34:139
20Michael BelovCharouz1:34:260
21Clément NovalakTrident1:34:388
22Jonny EdgarMP Motorsport1:34:389
23Oliver RasmussenHitech GP1:34:611
24Ido CohenCarlin1:34:648
25William AlataloHWA Racelab1:34:882
26Patrik PasmaCharouz1:34:911
27Rafael VillagomezTrident1:35:062
28Filip UgranJenzer1:35:387
29Jake HughesHWA Racelab1:35:559
30Josef KnoppCharouz1:35:758
AFTERNOON SESSION
