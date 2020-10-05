Nannini quickest on day one of post-season F3 test

Italian Matteo Nannini finished the first day of the post-season FIA Formula 3 Championship test at Catalunya as the fastest driver as he lit up the timing screens to lead the morning session by over two tenths.

The seventeen year old drove for Jenzer during the 2020 season and surprised many with some standout performances, the best of which saw him claim his first and, to this day, only podium in F3 at the same circuit.

It perhaps wasn’t much of a shock to see Nannini setting fast lap times then after his previous success at this circuit despite switching to the Campos team for day one of the test. He will drive for ART tomorrow.

F3 veteran Jake Hughes was second fastest for HWA Racelab as he says his final goodbyes to Formula 3 racing after announcing that he will move on to pastures new from 2021.

The morning session saw the fastest times of the day as Jack Doohan ended the second session fastest, but he was still nine tenths off Nannini’s time and three tenths off his own best from the morning.

Doohan is driving for Trident in this test having raced for HWA Racelab in 2020 which saw him disappointed to not score a point in his rookie year.

Calan Williams was impressive in both sessions, finishing third and second respectively as he continued with the Jenzer for this test as he did during the season.

The two-day test is a prime opportunity for teams’ to give potential rookies next year a head start in their preparations with a host of Formula 3 newbies learning their trade.

The best of those rookies was Formula Renault Eurocup championship leader Victor Martins; the Frenchman, driving for ART, was fifth fastest in the morning session, beating some of 2020’s impressive rookies such as Enzo Fittipaldi and Clément Novalak.

Tomorrow sees the second and final day of the test which could be the last chance some drivers get to put themselves in the shop window for a drive in 2021.

Pos. Name Team Lap Time 1 Matteo Nannini Campos 1:32:170 2 Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1:32:427 3 Calan Williams Jenzer 1:32:500 4 Dennis Hauger PREMA 1:32:512 5 Victor Martins ART 1:32:572 6 Enzo Fittipaldi HWA Racelab 1:32:615 7 Roman Stanek ART 1:32:625 8 Jack Doohan Trident 1:32:777 9 Clément Novalak Trident 1:32:816 10 David Schumacher PREMA 1:32:948 11 Igor Fraga Hitech GP 1:33:069 12 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport 1:33:085 13 Jonathan Hoggard Jenzer 1:33:096 14 Arthur Leclerc PREMA 1:33:161 15 Jak Crawford Hitech GP 1:33:286 16 Michael Belov Charouz 1:33:331 17 Ben Barnicoat Carlin 1:33:450 18 Oliver Rasmussen Hitech GP 1:33:492 19 Pierre-Louis Chovet Campos 1:33:509 20 Olli Caldwell ART 1:33:530 21 William Alatalo HWA Racelab 1:33:772 22 Sophia Floersch Carlin 1:33:819 23 Ido Cohen Carlin 1:33:838 24 Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport 1:34:399 25 Amaury Cordeel MP Motorsport 1:34:576 26 Alessandro Famularo Campos 1:34:613 27 Filip Ugran Jenzer 1:35:170 28 Patrik Pasma Charouz 1:35:627 29 Rafael Villagomez Trident 1:36:195 30 Josef Knopp Charouz 1:36:541 MORNING SESSION