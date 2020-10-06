Formula 3

Novalak ends F3 test fastest, rookie Hoggard tops afternoon session

Credit: FIA Formula 3

The final day of the FIA Formula 3 post-season test at Catalunya saw Clément Novalak set the standard for the Italian Trident team with his teammate for the test Jack Doohan second.

French-born British driver Novalak set a time of 1:31:989 which eclipsed Matteo Nannini’s table-topping time of yesterday by two tenths and backed up Novalak’s impressive 2020 season, during which he drove for the Carlin team and scored two podiums on his way to a twelfth placed championship finish.

Doohan was also quick yesterday topping the afternoon session while Nannini, who switched from Campos to ART overnight, was again fast as he was third ahead of Igor Fraga, driving for Hitech GP.

A Trident one-two was backed up by David Schumacher who was tenth fastest after driving day one of the test for reigning champions PREMA.

Best of the rookies was Jonathan Hoggard, who was driving Nannini’s Jenzer from the 2020 season, in fifth. The Brit was also fastest in the afternoon session which, like yesterday, was much slower than the morning session.

A late red flag for an Olli Caldwell spin meant the final five minutes of the entire test became a hot lap-fest with many drivers improving their best laps of the session. But none of them could topple Hoggard who ended a very productive two days at the top of the timing screens.

Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Clément NovalakTrident1:31:989
2Jack DoohanTrident1:32:147
3Matteo NanniniART1:32:252
4Igor FragaHitech GP1:32:290
5Jonathan HoggardJenzer1:32:328
6Olli CaldwellART1:32:332
7Victor MartinsART1:32:457
8Dennis HaugerPREMA1:32:472
9Calan WilliamsJenzer1:32:478
10David SchumacherTrident1:32:549
11Enzo FittipaldiHWA Racelab1:32:575
12Ben BarnicoatCarlin1:32:596
13Jak CrawfordHitech GP1:32:599
14Caio ColletMP Motorsport1:32:665
15Pierre-Louis ChovetHitech GP1:32:784
16Jonny EdgarMP Motorsport1:32:878
17Roman StanekPREMA1:32:930
18Michael BelovCharouz1:33:056
19William AlataloCampos1:33:079
20Amaury CordeelMP Motorsport1:33:087
21Sophia FloerschCarlin1:33:092
22Arthur LeclercPREMA1:33:169
23Patrik PasmaCharouz1:33:219
24Ido CohenCarlin1:33:240
25Alessandro FamularoCampos1:33:251
26Oliver RasmussenHWA Racelab1:33:339
27Filip UgranJenzer1:33:837
28Rafael VillagomezCampos1:33:840
29Tijmen van der HelmHWA Racelab1:33:947
30Josef KnoppCharouz1:34:604
MORNING SESSION
Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Jonathan HoggardJenzer1:33:759
2Roman StanekPREMA1:34:102
3Dennis HaugerPREMA1:34:167
4Igor FragaHitech GP1:34:286
5Arthur LeclercPREMA1:34:715
6Victor MartinsART1:34:775
7Jak CrawfordHitech GP1:34:794
8Pierre-Louis ChovetHitech GP1:34:814
9Calan WilliamsJenzer1:34:836
10Caio ColletMP Motorsport1:34:859
11Ben BarnicoatCarlin1:34:870
12Enzo FittipaldiHWA Racelab1:34:927
13Matteo NanniniART1:35:082
14Michael BelovCharouz1:35:151
15Oliver RasmussenHWA Racelab1:35:398
16Patrik PasmaCharouz1:35:453
17Alessandro FamularoCampos1:35:484
18Sophia FloerschCarlin1:35:608
19Filip UgranJenzer1:35:802
20William AlataloCampos1:35:838
21Josef KnoppCharouz1:35:892
22Jonny EdgarMP Motorsport1:35:899
23Olli CaldwellART1:35:913
24Amaury CordeelMP Motorsport1:35:972
25Rafael VillagomezCampos1:36:189
26Clément NovalakTrident1:36:214
27Ido CohenCarlin1:36:233
28Jack DoohanTrident1:36:514
29David SchumacherTrident1:36:682
30Tijmen van der HelmHWA Racelab1:36:763
AFTERNOON SESSION
