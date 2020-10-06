Novalak ends F3 test fastest, rookie Hoggard tops afternoon session

The final day of the FIA Formula 3 post-season test at Catalunya saw Clément Novalak set the standard for the Italian Trident team with his teammate for the test Jack Doohan second.

French-born British driver Novalak set a time of 1:31:989 which eclipsed Matteo Nannini’s table-topping time of yesterday by two tenths and backed up Novalak’s impressive 2020 season, during which he drove for the Carlin team and scored two podiums on his way to a twelfth placed championship finish.

Doohan was also quick yesterday topping the afternoon session while Nannini, who switched from Campos to ART overnight, was again fast as he was third ahead of Igor Fraga, driving for Hitech GP.

A Trident one-two was backed up by David Schumacher who was tenth fastest after driving day one of the test for reigning champions PREMA.

Best of the rookies was Jonathan Hoggard, who was driving Nannini’s Jenzer from the 2020 season, in fifth. The Brit was also fastest in the afternoon session which, like yesterday, was much slower than the morning session.

A late red flag for an Olli Caldwell spin meant the final five minutes of the entire test became a hot lap-fest with many drivers improving their best laps of the session. But none of them could topple Hoggard who ended a very productive two days at the top of the timing screens.

Pos. Name Team Lap Time 1 Clément Novalak Trident 1:31:989 2 Jack Doohan Trident 1:32:147 3 Matteo Nannini ART 1:32:252 4 Igor Fraga Hitech GP 1:32:290 5 Jonathan Hoggard Jenzer 1:32:328 6 Olli Caldwell ART 1:32:332 7 Victor Martins ART 1:32:457 8 Dennis Hauger PREMA 1:32:472 9 Calan Williams Jenzer 1:32:478 10 David Schumacher Trident 1:32:549 11 Enzo Fittipaldi HWA Racelab 1:32:575 12 Ben Barnicoat Carlin 1:32:596 13 Jak Crawford Hitech GP 1:32:599 14 Caio Collet MP Motorsport 1:32:665 15 Pierre-Louis Chovet Hitech GP 1:32:784 16 Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport 1:32:878 17 Roman Stanek PREMA 1:32:930 18 Michael Belov Charouz 1:33:056 19 William Alatalo Campos 1:33:079 20 Amaury Cordeel MP Motorsport 1:33:087 21 Sophia Floersch Carlin 1:33:092 22 Arthur Leclerc PREMA 1:33:169 23 Patrik Pasma Charouz 1:33:219 24 Ido Cohen Carlin 1:33:240 25 Alessandro Famularo Campos 1:33:251 26 Oliver Rasmussen HWA Racelab 1:33:339 27 Filip Ugran Jenzer 1:33:837 28 Rafael Villagomez Campos 1:33:840 29 Tijmen van der Helm HWA Racelab 1:33:947 30 Josef Knopp Charouz 1:34:604 MORNING SESSION