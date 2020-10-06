Novalak ends F3 test fastest, rookie Hoggard tops afternoon session

The final day of the FIA Formula 3 post-season test at Catalunya saw Clément Novalak set the standard for the Italian Trident team with his teammate for the test Jack Doohan second.
French-born British driver Novalak set a time of 1:31:989 which eclipsed Matteo Nannini’s table-topping time of yesterday by two tenths and backed up Novalak’s impressive 2020 season, during which he drove for the Carlin team and scored two podiums on his way to a twelfth placed championship finish.
Doohan was also quick yesterday topping the afternoon session while Nannini, who switched from Campos to ART overnight, was again fast as he was third ahead of Igor Fraga, driving for Hitech GP.
A Trident one-two was backed up by David Schumacher who was tenth fastest after driving day one of the test for reigning champions PREMA.
Best of the rookies was Jonathan Hoggard, who was driving Nannini’s Jenzer from the 2020 season, in fifth. The Brit was also fastest in the afternoon session which, like yesterday, was much slower than the morning session.
A late red flag for an Olli Caldwell spin meant the final five minutes of the entire test became a hot lap-fest with many drivers improving their best laps of the session. But none of them could topple Hoggard who ended a very productive two days at the top of the timing screens.
|Pos.
|Name
|Team
|Lap Time
|1
|Clément Novalak
|Trident
|1:31:989
|2
|Jack Doohan
|Trident
|1:32:147
|3
|Matteo Nannini
|ART
|1:32:252
|4
|Igor Fraga
|Hitech GP
|1:32:290
|5
|Jonathan Hoggard
|Jenzer
|1:32:328
|6
|Olli Caldwell
|ART
|1:32:332
|7
|Victor Martins
|ART
|1:32:457
|8
|Dennis Hauger
|PREMA
|1:32:472
|9
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer
|1:32:478
|10
|David Schumacher
|Trident
|1:32:549
|11
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|HWA Racelab
|1:32:575
|12
|Ben Barnicoat
|Carlin
|1:32:596
|13
|Jak Crawford
|Hitech GP
|1:32:599
|14
|Caio Collet
|MP Motorsport
|1:32:665
|15
|Pierre-Louis Chovet
|Hitech GP
|1:32:784
|16
|Jonny Edgar
|MP Motorsport
|1:32:878
|17
|Roman Stanek
|PREMA
|1:32:930
|18
|Michael Belov
|Charouz
|1:33:056
|19
|William Alatalo
|Campos
|1:33:079
|20
|Amaury Cordeel
|MP Motorsport
|1:33:087
|21
|Sophia Floersch
|Carlin
|1:33:092
|22
|Arthur Leclerc
|PREMA
|1:33:169
|23
|Patrik Pasma
|Charouz
|1:33:219
|24
|Ido Cohen
|Carlin
|1:33:240
|25
|Alessandro Famularo
|Campos
|1:33:251
|26
|Oliver Rasmussen
|HWA Racelab
|1:33:339
|27
|Filip Ugran
|Jenzer
|1:33:837
|28
|Rafael Villagomez
|Campos
|1:33:840
|29
|Tijmen van der Helm
|HWA Racelab
|1:33:947
|30
|Josef Knopp
|Charouz
|1:34:604
|Pos.
|Name
|Team
|Lap Time
|1
|Jonathan Hoggard
|Jenzer
|1:33:759
|2
|Roman Stanek
|PREMA
|1:34:102
|3
|Dennis Hauger
|PREMA
|1:34:167
|4
|Igor Fraga
|Hitech GP
|1:34:286
|5
|Arthur Leclerc
|PREMA
|1:34:715
|6
|Victor Martins
|ART
|1:34:775
|7
|Jak Crawford
|Hitech GP
|1:34:794
|8
|Pierre-Louis Chovet
|Hitech GP
|1:34:814
|9
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer
|1:34:836
|10
|Caio Collet
|MP Motorsport
|1:34:859
|11
|Ben Barnicoat
|Carlin
|1:34:870
|12
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|HWA Racelab
|1:34:927
|13
|Matteo Nannini
|ART
|1:35:082
|14
|Michael Belov
|Charouz
|1:35:151
|15
|Oliver Rasmussen
|HWA Racelab
|1:35:398
|16
|Patrik Pasma
|Charouz
|1:35:453
|17
|Alessandro Famularo
|Campos
|1:35:484
|18
|Sophia Floersch
|Carlin
|1:35:608
|19
|Filip Ugran
|Jenzer
|1:35:802
|20
|William Alatalo
|Campos
|1:35:838
|21
|Josef Knopp
|Charouz
|1:35:892
|22
|Jonny Edgar
|MP Motorsport
|1:35:899
|23
|Olli Caldwell
|ART
|1:35:913
|24
|Amaury Cordeel
|MP Motorsport
|1:35:972
|25
|Rafael Villagomez
|Campos
|1:36:189
|26
|Clément Novalak
|Trident
|1:36:214
|27
|Ido Cohen
|Carlin
|1:36:233
|28
|Jack Doohan
|Trident
|1:36:514
|29
|David Schumacher
|Trident
|1:36:682
|30
|Tijmen van der Helm
|HWA Racelab
|1:36:763