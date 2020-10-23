Portuguese GP – Friday Round Up: Bottas Tops Both Sessions After Two Dramatic Red Flags in FP2

It’s another race weekend in Formula 1 once again, and this time the travelling circus has pitched it’s tents at the glorious Algarve International Circuit in Portugal.

Being the first Friday practice running we’ve seen since Russia after weather-related chaos hit the Nürburgring last time out, today’s action certainly did not disappoint as viewers were treated to drama throughout both sessions.

Amidst it all though, it was Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team’s Valtteri Bottas who prevailed and took the fastest time in both Free Practice One and Free Practice Two – retaining his rather flippant title of the ‘Friday World Champion’.

Bottas emerging over a crest in practice – Credit: Octane Photos

The circuit proved difficult for many drivers throughout the day, and we saw a handful of spins and incidents – not to mention a record sixty five lap times being deleted in the first session alone.

During morning running, drivers were aiming to test the track and learn all the intricacies of the difficult layout.

Almost all twenty drivers experienced either a trip across the gravel or a pirouette whilst finding the limits. Two notable spins were that of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, and the latter of the two was one of many to report the lack of grip on the recently resurfaced track.

On the weekend they announced their departure from Haas F1 Team at the end of 2020, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen experienced a relatively promising first session given the team’s current circumstances.

Magnussen finished fourteenth and ahead of Lance Stroll. Stroll’s replacement for last weekend Nico Hülkenberg also made an appearance in the morning – albeit trackside only.

In FP1, Bottas led teammate Lewis Hamilton by three tenths, with Verstappen, Leclerc, Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr. completing the top five.

Free Practice One Classified Leaderboard:

1 77 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:18.410 35 2 44 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:18.749 0.339s 35 3 33 Max Verstappen NED Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 1:19.191 0.781s 32 4 16 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1:19.309 0.899s 33 5 23 Alexander Albon THA Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 1:19.365 0.955s 34 6 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. ESP McLaren F1 Team 1:19.441 1.031s 42 7 11 Sergio Pérez MEX BWT Racing Point Formula One Team 1:19.907 1.497s 31 8 7 Kimi Räikkönen FIN Alfa Romeo Racing 1:19.954 1.544s 35 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Renault DP World F1 Team 1:20.058 1.648s 27 10 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 1:20.124 1.714s 29 11 5 Sebastian Vettel GER Scuderia Ferrari 1:20.200 1.790s 37 12 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1:20.207 1.868s 29 13 26 Daniil Kvyat RUS Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 1:20.278 1.868s 32 14 20 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1:20.846 2.436s 28 15 18 Lance Stroll CAN BWT Racing Point Formula One Team 1:20.954 2.544s 32 16 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Alfa Romeo Racing 1:21.009 2.599s 35 17 8 Romain Grosjean FRA Haas F1 Team 1:21.169 2.759s 31 18 63 George Russell GBR Williams Racing 1:21.374 2.964s 31 19 31 Esteban Ocon FRA Renault DP World F1 Team 1:21.673 3.263s 31 20 6 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1:22.054 3.644s 34

But even after a multitude of incidents in the morning, Free Practice Two a few hours later proved to be far more exciting.

The first portion of the session was used to test the prototype tyres for next year, and so drivers and teams had to squeeze more than usual into the later stages of the afternoon running. Because of this, almost all drivers were on-circuit for the majority of their allocated time – leading to a few strange incidents.

Around an hour into the session, we saw the first red flag of the day after newly-inaugurated race winner Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri AT01 unexpectedly burst into flames towards the end of sector two.

The Frenchman was unharmed as he leapt out amidst the blaze, but the car was ruined and he will subsequently require an engine replacement after the failure.

Gasly’s stricken AlphaTauri being tended to by marshals – Credit: Octane Photos

As well as this, a second red flag was brought out after an unexpected crash between Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll.

Around the final few corners of the circuit, Verstappen let a flying Stroll past as the Canadian was on a timed lap. The Dutchman then opened DRS a few corners later on the main straight in an effort to try and re-overtake Stroll, who had just initiated a cooldown lap, so he could start his own flyer but the Racing Point driver did not yield into turn one and the pair collided spectacularly.

Stroll’s car was left beached, while a furious Verstappen managed to return to the pits.

The session concluded with a quiet ten minutes after the restart, and once more the Finn was on top. Bottas led from Verstappen, and a quick Lando Norris completed the top three. Charles Leclerc also did a standout job, finishing in the top five both times on Friday.

Free Practice Two Classified Leaderboard:

Pos # Driver Nat. Team Time Gap Laps 1 77 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:17.940 32 2 33 Max Verstappen NED Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 1:18.535 0.595s 34 3 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1:18.743 0.803s 35 4 16 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1:18.838 0.898s 34 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. ESP McLaren F1 Team 1:19.113 1.173s 32 6 5 Sebastian Vettel GER Scuderia Ferrari 1:19.175 1.235s 34 7 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 1:19.178 1.238s 26 8 44 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:19.308 1.368s 27 9 31 Esteban Ocon FRA Renault DP World F1 Team 1:19.496 1.556s 32 10 23 Alexander Albon THA Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 1:19.643 1.703s 37 11 63 George Russell GBR Williams Racing 1:19.821 1.881s 33 12 11 Sergio Pérez MEX BWT Racing Point Formula One Team 1:19.901 1.961s 34 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Renault DP World F1 Team 1:19.987 2.047s 28 14 6 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1:20.465 2.525s 33 15 7 Kimi Räikkönen FIN Alfa Romeo Racing 1:20.490 2.550s 34 16 20 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1:20.680 2.740s 29 17 26 Daniil Kvyat RUS Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 1:20.729 2.789s 33 18 8 Romain Grosjean FRA Haas F1 Team 1:20.867 2.927s 32 19 18 Lance Stroll CAN BWT Racing Point Formula One Team 1:20.983 3.043s 26 20 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Alfa Romeo Racing 1:21.396 3.456s 34

Free practice Three begins at 11:00 BST tomorrow at the Algarve track.