Pourchaire to make F2 debut in Bahrain with HWA

The FIA Formula 3 vice-champion Théo Pourchaire will make his debut in FIA Formula 2 for the final two rounds of the year at the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain.

The seventeen-year-old is in just his third year of car racing after winning the ADAC Formula 4 Championship in 2019, and he continued that fantastic form into his F3 season where he scored two wins and a further six podiums.

Now he makes the step up to F2 with the HWA Racelab team where he’ll be alongside the experienced Artem Markelov. He replaces his F3 rival Jake Hughes who filled the seat vacated by Guiliano Alesi – now at MP Motorsport – for the last round at Sochi, Russia.

“I am really happy to participate in the final two rounds of FIA Formula 2 in Bahrain,” Pourchaire elated. “I’d like to say a big thank you to BWT HWA RACELAB for giving me this opportunity.

“I can hardly wait to work with the team and get to know a new car. I would also like to thank my family and sponsors for their support. I am ready to race!”

HWA themselves have had a tricky rookie year in Formula 2 after taking the place of Arden when the British team left the series at the end of 2019. Markelov has just five points to his name this season while Alesi scored eight at the first race of the year, but hasn’t scored since.

HWA Team Principal Thomas Strick said: “We are pleased to allow such a highly-talented young driver to take his first steps in Formula 2, Théo’s talent is undisputed. The success he has enjoyed in his burgeoning career speaks for itself.

“We are excited about his debut in Bahrain. In recent years, he has proved several times that he can quickly find his feet in a new series.”