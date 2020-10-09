Renault DP World F1 Team’s Ricciardo and Ocon optimistic ahead of Saturday’s sessions

Renault DP World F1 Team drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon are feeling upbeat ahead of Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions, after the weather put a stop to both Free Practice One and Two today at the Nürburgring.

A mix of fog and rain hampered free practice after it was deemed unsafe for the medical helicopter to fly during both sessions. Free Practice Two was cancelled an hour into the planned schedule. However, the forecast for Saturday is looking more promising with dry weather on the cards, which should allow Ricciardo and Ocon ample track time in order to get to grips with the German circuit ahead of Sunday’s race.

The dry weather would also mean that the drivers have an extra set of dry tyres to carry over, whereas they would normally have two. The extra set of tyres means they can put more mileage in on track which is crucial due to today’s loss of track time.

Ricciardo, who goes into the weekend in the battle for fourth place in the championship, said:

“I think Germany wanted to steal Imola’s limelight and become the first ever two-day race weekend. It’s a shame we didn’t get to drive today, but I’m not hugely impacted by it. I’ve stayed warm for a day, so that’s good.

“Tomorrow does look the driest of the three days so hopefully we should get some running in ahead of qualifying. The fans who came today might not have seen a lot, but if it’s drier tomorrow there could be a lot of excitement.”

Esteban suggested that tomorrow will be more demanding, with the limited track time before competitive laps are posted during qualifying. Saying: “I think tomorrow will be a bit more demanding with limited track time and tyres but that’s the same for everyone. It’ll be about who adapts the quickest. Even though we didn’t run today there are key decisions on strategy and things we still have to think about for the race weekend.”