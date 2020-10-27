Formula 3

Stanek breaks 1:30 barrier to top day one of F3 Jerez test

Credit: FIA Formula 3

The second post-season FIA Formula 3 at Jerez in Spain saw Roman Stanek top the times for ART, less than half a tenth of a second ahead of rookie Arthur Leclerc.

Stanek was a late call up for Charouz after Niko Kari’s exit prior to the 2020 season and the sixteen year old showed glimpses of promise which meant ART took a chance on the Czech for this test.

Leclerc was surprisingly quiet in the first post-season test at Barcelona but he proved PREMA’s pace in Jerez, ending the day second as he also snuck under the 1:30 benchmark.

Jonathan Hoggard was third fastest after another good day in the F3 car. The 19-year-old has had little racing in 2020 with just two Formula Renault Eurocup races to his name alongside the Daytona 24 Hour where he raced in the GTD class for Precision Performance Motorsports.

The morning session was topped by Jack Doohan driving for the Trident team and the Australian was quick again in the afternoon, finishing fourth.

Dennis Hauger returned to PREMA for the two-day test and was immediately at the sharp end finishing the day fifth ahead of Enzo Fittipaldi and Clément Novalak.

There were plenty more rookies on show as everyone tried to show off their skills with hopes of a 2021 F3 drive; Caio Collet impressed with a top ten in the afternoon session along with 15-year-old American Jak Crawford who was 17th in both sessions.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) is the final day of post-season testing and potentially a last chance for drivers to put themselves in the shop window heading into the off-season.

Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Jack DoohanTrident1:30:165
2Dennis HaugerPREMA1:30:391
3Calan WilliamsJenzer1:30:473
4Frederik VestiART1:30:554
5Matteo NanniniMP Motorsport1:30:566
6Jonathan HoggardHitech GP1:30:621
7Cameron DasCarlin1:30:696
8Igor FragaHitech GP1:30:698
9Clément NovalakTrident1:30:701
10David SchumacherTrident1:30:704
11Roman StanekART1:30:858
12Oliver RasmussenHWA Racelab1:30:890
13Arthur LeclercPREMA1:30:925
14Pierre-Louis ChovetHWA Racelab1:30:982
15David VidalesCampos1:31:056
16Caio ColletPREMA1:31:093
17Jak CrawfordHitech GP1:31:116
18Olli CaldwellART1:31:221
19Jonny EdgarMP Motorsport1:31:243
20David BeckmannCharouz1:31:370
21Francesco PizziMP Motorsport1:31:450
22Enzo FittipaldiHWA Racelab1:31:515
23Petr PtacekCampos1:31:556
24Rafael VillagomezJenzer1:31:586
25Alessandro FamularoCampos1:31:931
26Filip UgranJenzer1:32:061
27Nazim AzmanCarlin1:32:149
28Reshad De GerusCharouz1:32:246
29Konsta LappalainenCharouz1:32:526
30Ido CohenCarlin1:32:754
MORNING SESSION
Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Roman StanekART1:29:928
2Arthur LeclercPREMA1:29:976
3Jonathan HoggardART1:30:014
4Jack DoohanTrident1:30:161
5Dennis HaugerPREMA1:30:199
6Enzo FittipaldiHWA Racelab1:30:202
7Clément NovalakTrident1:30:222
8Igor FragaHitech GP1:30:297
9Frederik VestiART1:30:338
10Caio ColletPREMA1:30:356
11David SchumacherTrident1:30:431
12David BeckmannCharouz1:30:462
13Olli CaldwellART1:30:540
14David VidalesCampos1:30:541
15Oliver RasmussenHWA Racelab1:30:575
16Pierre-Louis ChovetHWA Racelab1:30:585
17Jak CrawfordHitech GP1:30:688
18Jonny EdgarMP Motorsport1:30:748
19Cameron DasCarlin1:30:754
20Nazim AzmanCarlin1:30:927
21Ido CohenCarlin1:31:151
22Petr PtacekCampos1:31:159
23Francesco PizziMP Motorsport1:31:255
24Calan WilliamsJenzer1:31:282
25Matteo NanniniMP Motorsport1:31:311
26Reshad De GerusCharouz1:31:363
27Alessandro FamularoCampos1:31:390
28Rafael VillagomezJenzer1:31:454
29Filip UgranJenzer1:31:870
30Konsta LappalainenCharouz1:32:037
AFTERNOON SESSION

