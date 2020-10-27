Stanek breaks 1:30 barrier to top day one of F3 Jerez test

The second post-season FIA Formula 3 at Jerez in Spain saw Roman Stanek top the times for ART, less than half a tenth of a second ahead of rookie Arthur Leclerc.

Stanek was a late call up for Charouz after Niko Kari’s exit prior to the 2020 season and the sixteen year old showed glimpses of promise which meant ART took a chance on the Czech for this test.

Leclerc was surprisingly quiet in the first post-season test at Barcelona but he proved PREMA’s pace in Jerez, ending the day second as he also snuck under the 1:30 benchmark.

Jonathan Hoggard was third fastest after another good day in the F3 car. The 19-year-old has had little racing in 2020 with just two Formula Renault Eurocup races to his name alongside the Daytona 24 Hour where he raced in the GTD class for Precision Performance Motorsports.

The morning session was topped by Jack Doohan driving for the Trident team and the Australian was quick again in the afternoon, finishing fourth.

Dennis Hauger returned to PREMA for the two-day test and was immediately at the sharp end finishing the day fifth ahead of Enzo Fittipaldi and Clément Novalak.

There were plenty more rookies on show as everyone tried to show off their skills with hopes of a 2021 F3 drive; Caio Collet impressed with a top ten in the afternoon session along with 15-year-old American Jak Crawford who was 17th in both sessions.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) is the final day of post-season testing and potentially a last chance for drivers to put themselves in the shop window heading into the off-season.

Pos. Name Team Lap Time 1 Jack Doohan Trident 1:30:165 2 Dennis Hauger PREMA 1:30:391 3 Calan Williams Jenzer 1:30:473 4 Frederik Vesti ART 1:30:554 5 Matteo Nannini MP Motorsport 1:30:566 6 Jonathan Hoggard Hitech GP 1:30:621 7 Cameron Das Carlin 1:30:696 8 Igor Fraga Hitech GP 1:30:698 9 Clément Novalak Trident 1:30:701 10 David Schumacher Trident 1:30:704 11 Roman Stanek ART 1:30:858 12 Oliver Rasmussen HWA Racelab 1:30:890 13 Arthur Leclerc PREMA 1:30:925 14 Pierre-Louis Chovet HWA Racelab 1:30:982 15 David Vidales Campos 1:31:056 16 Caio Collet PREMA 1:31:093 17 Jak Crawford Hitech GP 1:31:116 18 Olli Caldwell ART 1:31:221 19 Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport 1:31:243 20 David Beckmann Charouz 1:31:370 21 Francesco Pizzi MP Motorsport 1:31:450 22 Enzo Fittipaldi HWA Racelab 1:31:515 23 Petr Ptacek Campos 1:31:556 24 Rafael Villagomez Jenzer 1:31:586 25 Alessandro Famularo Campos 1:31:931 26 Filip Ugran Jenzer 1:32:061 27 Nazim Azman Carlin 1:32:149 28 Reshad De Gerus Charouz 1:32:246 29 Konsta Lappalainen Charouz 1:32:526 30 Ido Cohen Carlin 1:32:754 MORNING SESSION