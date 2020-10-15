Toksport Extends WRC2 Championship Lead in Italy

After three wins in the FIA World Rally Championship WRC2 class, it’s 2017 champion Pontus Tidemand who tops the standings after Rally Italia Sardegna and is on route to secure a second drivers’ title and the first teams’ title for Toksport WRT.

Tidemand has helped German team Toksport to hold on to the lead in the series, which now stands at 147 points after a string of strong results, and has been helped further by teammate Eyvind Brynlidsen who has also managed to pick up points regularly throughout the season.

Hyundai Motorsport N, which competes with Ole Christian Veiby and Nikolay Gryazin is currently in second place with the drivers in fourth and fifth in the Drivers’ Standings respectively. The German team with South Korean backing from Hyundai has 102 points with two rallies left in 2020.

The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team – who have had both Adrien Fourmaux and Rhys Yates competing for them this year, are third in the standings with the Frenchman also third in the Drivers Standings.

Second in the standings for drivers is Mads Østberg, but as the only driver for PH Sport, the team is fourth with the Norwegian’s 87 points.

With this year’s short calendar, every event is valuable, Tidemand and Toksport skipped Rallye-Monte Carlo while PH Sport with Østberg relinquished both Rally Mexico and Rally Turkey Marmaris – both decisions could potentially be costly, depending on what happens in both Ypres and Monza later this autumn.