Will Power Wins from Pole as Penske Sweeps IndyCar Harvest GP

Will Power dominated the second race of the IndyCar Harvest GP doubleheader en route to his thirty-ninth career win, his fourth on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Power is now tied with the legendary Al Unser for fifth place all time in series wins.

From the drop of the green flag, Power would maintain his pole position, far and away leading into turn one, followed by Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi. The chaos at turn one brought title rivals Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon together, with the two in eleventh and twelfth respectively.

Newgarden would begin to charge ahead, reaching seventh place by lap twelve. Dixon would still be behind in eleventh place, but contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay in turn seven would take a small piece out of the undertray of Dixon’s car. Luckily, it didn’t hamper the five time champion too much.

The first pit stops would begin around lap twenty five, and Power would easily cycle out as the race leader once again as all the frontrunners switched to sets of the black-walled primary tyres. Herta would come out of the pits second on lap twenty seven, but Rossi would take the spot in a brilliant move around the outside of turn seven on warmer tyres.

Turn seven would be the main place for overtakes and off road excursions, as Felix Rosenqvist and Charlie Kimball came together on lap twenty seven. The very next lap, Rosenqvist’s teammate and countryman Marcus Ericsson would go off-roading.

At this point, the gap between Newgarden and Dixon was as large as it would get. Newgarden had charged to fifth, with Dixon still languishing in twelfth. By lap thirty seven, Dixon would find himself inside the top ten in eighth.

Back up at the front of the pack, Power was leading by a four and a half second margin to Rossi by lap forty one. Rossi would slowly close that gap, shrinking it to three seconds six laps later.

The last round of pit stops began at lap 50, as almost the entire field would come in at lap fifty one. Power would lead yet again after the pit cycles, with Rossi and Herta behind. Newgarden was able to perform a one lap undercut on Pato O’Ward, passing the young Mexican star to take fourth place in the complex of turns seven through ten on his out lap. Dixon would cycle out in eighth place.

Power’s gap continued to close as he began to hit lap traffic, with Marco Andretti putting up a huge fight to avoid being lapped on lap fifty seven. Power would force Andretti wide at turn seven, but it would be enough to have the gap down to within one second by the fifteen laps to go mark.

Rossi wasn’t alone in this challenge, as Colton Herta came back to throw his name into the hat for a race win, and would pass his teammate Rossi in turn one with eleven to go.

Herta would charge hard on Power, but couldn’t make the move in time in what was an exciting battle to the finish. With four laps to go, Herta’s race almost ended in a crash as Conor Daly swerved while trying to get out of Herta’s way going into turn one, confusing both drivers, but both continued on okay.

Power wouldn’t be caught, and turned a pole into a win, much like he did at the first race of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio doubleheader.

Herta’s second place finish would be his first podium finish not on the top step. Herta is the first driver to win multiple races without finishing on any other step of the podium. His teammate Rossi would come home for third, his fourth consecutive podium finish.

After winning race one, Newgarden would come home in fourth, with O’Ward not far behind in fifth, a great rebound for the Arrow McLaren SP driver who finished twenty second in race one.

Jack Harvey would run strong yet again at the IMS road course, bringing his Meyer Shank Racing Honda home sixth, with Graham Rahal seventh.

Dixon would fight through minor damage to finish eighth, picking up seven positions after starting fifteenth, with Alex Palou coming home in a strong ninth place.

Simon Pagenaud was the day’s biggest mover, up nine positions from where he started to come home with a mighty tenth place effort, putting all three Team Penske cars in the top ten.

James Hinchcliffe would match his qualifying position of thirteenth in a strong run, while fellow returners to the grid were less fortunate. Sebastien Bourdais would come home eighteenth, and Helio Castroneves would be forced onto a three stop and finish one lap down in twenty first.

Dixon was not able to close out the championship this weekend, with the points gap now at thirty two points. This means that the title will be decided in the final race on the streets of St. Petersburg on 25 October in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

