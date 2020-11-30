Callum Ilott Misses Out On 2021 Formula 1 Seat

Formula 2 title contender Callum Ilott has confirmed he has not been offered a seat for the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season.

The young Brit is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and had been linked to a seat at either Haas F1 Team and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN due to their ties with Scuderia Ferrari.

This leaves Ilott’s future unclear. If he wins the FIA Formula 2 Championship, he will be unable to compete again next year. With just two races remaining, the Briton sits second in the standings and has three wins to his name, with feature race victories coming at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone before a sprint race win at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Haas F1 Team hasn’t announced their team for 2021, however, after Ilott’s news, is Formula 2 championship competitors Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin are the more likely duo to take the seats. Schumacher is fourteen points clear of Ilott in the standings with just two races to come in Bahrain this coming weekend.

In a statement he released on his twitter, Ilott said: “It is time I announce that I have been told I will not be racing F1 in 2021, Obviously I have known this for a couple weeks now. I am disappointed, but I will just work harder and do what it takes to make sure it happens in 2022. Anyway, I have a championship I want to win.”