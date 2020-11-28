Drugovich earns commanding win as Ilott closes championship battle

For the third time in 2020, Felipe Drugovich saw the chequered flag first in FIA Formula 2 as he cruised to feature race victory in Bahrain.

The Brazilian got himself ahead of pole sitter Callum Ilott at the start and he was able to control the race all the way to the flag. Ilott dropped to second but thankfully for him, no further as he closed the gap to championship leader Mick Schumacher to twelve points.

The UNI-Virtuosi driver struggled towards the end of his first stint and he had been passed by Schumacher but he was able to get the most out of his hard tyres to jump back ahead of the German who opted for the alternate strategy.

Pitting late for mediums, Schumacher expected to charge through the field but he could only get back up to fourth as Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala fought ferociously to hold him off and claim his first podium in F2.

Schumacher will be content with fourth having started tenth but he will know more was on the table had the cards fell for him.

Yuki Tsunoda had a torrid Friday which saw him start dead last after not setting a lap time but the Red Bull Junior was sublime in overtaking, finishing sixth with the fastest lap behind Nikita Mazepin and putting himself in a great position for the sprint race tomorrow.

Marcus Armstrong has enjoyed a much better weekend so far as he claimed seventh for ART with Robert Shwartzman behind in eighth having made a very early pit stop. The Russian is still mathematically in the title fight but he needs to win the sprint race from reverse grid pole to stay in contention.

Dan Ticktum spent most of his race looking in his mirrors as he came home in ninth with fellow Brit Jack Aitken taking the final point in tenth. Christian Lundgaard fell well out of title contention after finishing nineteenth.