Formula 2

Drugovich earns commanding win as Ilott closes championship battle

Credit: FIA Formula 2

For the third time in 2020, Felipe Drugovich saw the chequered flag first in FIA Formula 2 as he cruised to feature race victory in Bahrain.

The Brazilian got himself ahead of pole sitter Callum Ilott at the start and he was able to control the race all the way to the flag. Ilott dropped to second but thankfully for him, no further as he closed the gap to championship leader Mick Schumacher to twelve points.

The UNI-Virtuosi driver struggled towards the end of his first stint and he had been passed by Schumacher but he was able to get the most out of his hard tyres to jump back ahead of the German who opted for the alternate strategy.

Pitting late for mediums, Schumacher expected to charge through the field but he could only get back up to fourth as Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala fought ferociously to hold him off and claim his first podium in F2.

Schumacher will be content with fourth having started tenth but he will know more was on the table had the cards fell for him.

Yuki Tsunoda had a torrid Friday which saw him start dead last after not setting a lap time but the Red Bull Junior was sublime in overtaking, finishing sixth with the fastest lap behind Nikita Mazepin and putting himself in a great position for the sprint race tomorrow.

Marcus Armstrong has enjoyed a much better weekend so far as he claimed seventh for ART with Robert Shwartzman behind in eighth having made a very early pit stop. The Russian is still mathematically in the title fight but he needs to win the sprint race from reverse grid pole to stay in contention.

Dan Ticktum spent most of his race looking in his mirrors as he came home in ninth with fellow Brit Jack Aitken taking the final point in tenth. Christian Lundgaard fell well out of title contention after finishing nineteenth.

Pos.NameTeamLaps/Gap
1Felipe DrugovichMP Motorsport32 Laps
2Callum IlottUNI-Virtuosi+14.833
3Jehan DaruvalaCarlin+19.376
4Mick SchumacherPREMA+20.270
5Nikita MazepinHitech GP+28.293
6Yuki TsunodaCarlin+28.590
7Marcus ArmstrongART+31.361
8Robert ShwartzmanPREMA+43.868
9Dan TicktumDAMS+46.959
10Jack AitkenCampos+47.327
11Pedro PiquetCharouz+49.174
12Luca GhiottoHitech GP+49.294
13Sean GelaelDAMS+50.590
14Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi+53.775
15Roy NissanyTrident+53.816
16Louis DelétrazCharouz+55.957
17Guiliano AlesiMP Motorsport+61.488
18Théo PourchaireHWA Racelab+61.839
19Christian LundgaardART+63.086
20Marino SatoTrident+65.576
21Guilherme SamaiaCampos+66.756
22Artem MarkelovHWA Racelab+76.019
