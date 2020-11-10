Formula 2 and 3 announce provisional 2021 calendars

With Formula One confirming their twenty-three race schedule this morning (10th November), FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 have also announced where they will be racing in 2021.

This will be the first year the two series will race on different weekends in an attempt to cut down on costs for teams which will also see each series contest three races per weekend rather than two as has been the case in previous years.

Formula 2 will return to their traditional season opener at Bahrain while Formula 3 will also kick off their season in the usual fashion at Spain.

F2 will follow the Sakhir season curtain raiser with trips to Monaco and Baku where they have been the sole support category in years gone by before a month off until they head to Silverstone for round four.

The British Grand Prix marks the halfway stage for F2 with the temple of speed Monza hosting round five and Sochi in Russia the stage for round six.

The penultimate round sees the F2 paddock head to the desert in Saudi Arabia for its third street circuit of the season before the now-traditional season finale at Abu Dhabi in December.

F3 meanwhile will follow the Catalunya round with the French track Paul Ricard and Austria’s Red Bull Ring on back-to-back weekends with Hungary seeing the championship past halfway.

Spa sees the resumption of Formula 3 following F1’s summer break with another back-to-back weekend as Zandvoort hosts the penultimate round of the F3 season.

The Dutch circuit is a new one for Formula 3 as is the season finale when the 30-car field will head across the pond to the Lone Star State to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas to wrap up the season.

Eight rounds for Formula 2, seven for Formula 3, but plenty of exhilarating racing to come regardless.

Round Circuit Country Date 1 Sakhir Bahrain 26-28 March 2 Monte-Carlo Monaco 20-22 May 3 Baku Azerbaijan 4-6 June 4 Silverstone UK 16-18 July 5 Monza Italy 10-12 September 6 Sochi Russia 24-26 September 7 Jeddah Saudi Arabia 26-28 November 8 Yas Marina Abu Dhabi 3-5 December FORMULA 2 SCHEDULE