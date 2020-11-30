Grosjean Crash “a reminder for all of us that this is a dangerous sport” – Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says Romain Grosjean’s horrific first lap crash during Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix is a stark reminder of how dangerous a sport Formula 1 racing is, but the seven-time World Champion says he is thankful the halo did the job it was designed to do.

Grosjean crashed into the barriers just after turn three after contact with Daniil Kvyat, with his car breaking in half and catching aflame. The front of the VF-20 went through the Armco barriers, but the Frenchman escaped with only minor burns to his hands and feet.

Hamilton, who clinched his latest world title with victory in Turkey two weeks ago, credited the FIA medical team for their swift work in ensuring Grosjean’s safety.

“Today is a reminder for all of us that this is a dangerous sport,” said Hamilton. “It was shocking to see Romain’s accident and I’m just so grateful that the Halo did its job and credit to the FIA medical team who were straight on the scene.

“For Romain to be able to walk away from an accident like that just shows what an incredible job F1 and the FIA have done in their quest for safety.”

Hamilton’s Team-mate Valtteri Bottas was also relieved that Grosjean was able to escape the horror crash with relatively minor injuries.

“I’m so glad that Romain is ok – that’s really the most important thing today and I’m very relieved he was able to escape such a big accident,” said the Finn.

Toto Wolff, the Team Principal at Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, says the recent developments in Formula 1 safety, particularly the introduction of the halo head protection system, has been proven to be the correct way to go after Grosjean’s life was potentially saved by its presence.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to the FIA and F1 for having given us these incredibly safe racing cars,” said Wolff. “Today’s events show that the introduction of the Halo was tremendously important.

“I also want to thank the marshals as well as Dr. Ian Roberts and Alan van der Merwe who helped Romain escape the scene. As far as I know, Romain is ok, and I wish him the best possible recovery and I hope his family is alright despite having to witness these awful pictures.”