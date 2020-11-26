Robert Kubica to Run First Free Practice with Alfa Romeo in Bahrain

Robert Kubica will get behind the wheel of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN’s C39-Ferrari this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit, his fourth outing with the team in his role of test and reserve driver.

The Pole, who took his one and only career pole position in Bahrain whilst driving for BMW Sauber F1 Team, will take over the car of Kimi Räikkönen for the opening session this weekend, before handing the car back to the Finn for the rest of the weekend.

Kubica has previously competed in the opening sessions in the Styrian, Hungarian and 70th Anniversary Grand Prix this year, and after prioritising his ride in the DTM Series since then.

“I am very pleased to be back in the driving seat for the first time since August,” said Kubica. “It may sound like a long time, but my season has been really busy with my simulator work at the factory and my DTM programme, so it actually felt like it went quite quickly.

“Now that my DTM season is over, I am keen to get back into my Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN role full time: there is still a lot to fight for and I am confident my work will make a positive contribution to the team’s efforts.”

Frédéric Vasseur, the Team Principal at Alfa Romeo, is pleased to allow Kubica his latest opportunity to test the C39, and he hopes the Pole can aid the continued development of the car as they bid to hold down eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“We are all pleased to see Robert get back in the car for FP1,” said Vasseur. “His contribution to the team has been important so far this season and to be able to get the most of his experience and skills here in Bahrain is going to help the team continue its current path of progression.

“Sakhir is a circuit he knows really well and this will really help our work this weekend.”