RX2e Car Revealed Ahead of 2021 Debut

The official car for the new all-electric FIA World Rallycross Championship support series FIA RX2e Championship support series has been officially revealed.

The car, which is heavily based on the former Supercar Lites platform have been given a fresh new look ahead of the first season next year compared to its predecessor.

The championship was official announced back in July during the RallyX Nordic season opener at Höljes where Olsbergs MSE – the founder of the RX2 International Series – and the Spanish electric-mobility specialists QEV Technologies revealed the concept car which at the time was effectively a Supercar Lites chassis fitted with an all-electric powertrain.

This redesigned car however features a fresh new look including a more aggressively-styled front end and an improved aero package. The cars will also be equipped with a redesigned cooling system as well as a new rear defuser.

Credit: FIA RX2e Championship

“We are all tremendously excited to show off the RX2e car in its official form, it has been a real labour of love getting to this point, with a tremendous effort put in by everybody at QEV and OMSE both back at base and on the test track.” Pere Gonzalez, Project Manager for the championship, said on the new car.

“A huge part of that focus has obviously been ‘under the skin’ to make sure we get all the fundamentals right, to provide competitors with the most cutting-edge technology available and ensure the driving experience is as engaging and enjoyable as it can possibly be – but at the same time, it’s important not to neglect the aesthetics.”

“Our design team have come up with a look that we believe is fresh, purposeful and striking – a real signal of intent as we look towards a faster and more environmentally-friendly future for our sport. We cannot wait to see it take to the track in anger!”

Credit: FIA RX2e Championship

At the same time as the announcement, the series also revealed new partnerships with organisations Cooper Tires, BRAID, R53 Engineering, Cascadia Motion, and OMP Racing ahead of its debut next year.

There are a total of six events planned for the first season in 2021 with a total of 20 cars expected to be built in time for the season opening round.