Williams to Field Jack Aitken and Roy Nissany in Abu Dhabi Test

Williams Racing has announced that Roy Nissany and Jack Aitken will both participate in the post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix young driver test at the Yas Marina Circuit next month.

Nissany will also participate in his third free practice session of 2020 with the team when he takes to the track in opening practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix next weekend. He has previously taken part in practice sessions for the Spanish and Italian Grand Prix.

The Israeli driver, racing this year in FIA Formula 2, says the chance to have a day in the FW43 will help him develop his driving and understanding of Formula 1 machinery as he continues to develop his career in single seater racing.

“The Abu Dhabi test is another great opportunity for me to develop my connection with the car,” said Nissany. “In contrast to an FP1, the test gives us much more time and miles to fine tune and synergise the car and my driving.”

Aitken has also participated in a free practice session for Williams in 2020, with the Anglo-Korean driver having taken part in practice for the Styrian Grand Prix earlier in the year.

He, like Nissany, will be looking to build on what he has already experienced with the team at the Red Bull Ring, and he says it will be a great way to end the season.

“Of course, I’m delighted to be able to step back into the FW43 in Abu Dhabi,” said Aitken. “After my FP1 outing with the team earlier in the year, I’ll be looking to build upon my experience with the team and get some ever-welcome laps under my belt.

“Although we won’t be able to test too much with the way the programme is set, there are always things to learn, and it will be a great way to finish the season.”