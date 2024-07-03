3 Talking Points from the 2024 British Grand Prix

The 2024 British Grand Prix delivered a fascinating weekend, with three teams fighting it out at the front for victory.

Lewis Hamilton was the winner, marking his first victory since the back end of the 2021 season in Jeddah, while Max Verstappen came home second, getting past Lando Norris in the latter stages. George Russell started on pole position and was in control of the race, before changing conditions and a car issue saw him fall down the order and eventually retiring.

Oscar Piastri spent time in the top two, before McLaren F1 Team opted not to do a one stop, leaving the Australian out on intermediates, dropping him down to fifth. Although he managed to repass Carlos Sainz Jr. a poor call once again cost him at the British Grand Prix.

Nico Hülkenberg was the star of the show, finishing sixth for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and clawing them back into the fight for sixth in the Constructors Championship and moving them within four points of Visa Cash App RB, who only managed to secure a singular point through Yuki Tsunoda.

In this piece, we’re taking a look at 3 talking points from the British Grand Prix and what they mean going into the upcoming 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Mercedes Back to their Best?

Before the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix, Mercedes were struggling. The fourth fastest car, but not close to those above them, they were struggling to even secure finishes inside the top five, with only George Russell being able to do so – twice in Bahrain and Monaco. Fast forward just four rounds and Mercedes have now won two races, secured two pole positions and not been off the podium since the trip to Montreal.

It’s certainly too early to claim the Mercedes of old are back as Russell’s victory in Austria was certainly a lucky one and Silverstone has always been a circuit of good fortune for the Silver Arrows, even in the last few years of struggle. Something does feel different for Mercedes though, it feels as if they finally understand the W15 and have found a base to build on into the second half of the year and into 2025.

Hamilton winning the race was an emotional but spectacular moment for himself, the team and all of his fans. Not only was it good to see, it was important for Hamilton to get back to winning ways, after admitting after the race that he’d been doubting his ability at times over the past few years. Mercedes were good in all conditions, and the strategy calls were perfect, perhaps signalling a good future for Toto Wolff and his team.

In the opening stages of the race, Russell and Hamilton were comfortable out in the lead and if it had stayed dry and the former hadn’t retired, they could of easily sealed a 1-2 finish by quite a way. As we said above though, it’s too early to say Mercedes are back but the progress made is certainly the best we’ve seen in this new era of regulations.

Photo: Sebastian Kawka

Another race win lost for Norris?

Norris has been a shining light so far in the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, but you can’t help but feel that the Briton should have a few more wins under his belt.

Norris had the quickest car in Canada, but failed to get past Russell meaning he was unable to attack Verstappen in the closing while in Barcelona, he started from pole and couldn’t convert into victory. While it’s clear Norris is having a great season, he needs to be picking up these victories if he is to put pressure on Verstappen, and kick start his title fight.

A poor strategy call lost him the race at Silverstone on Sunday and while you could say that is on the team, proven winners like Hamilton and Verstappen override their teams and make their own decisions in the cockpit. Verstappen and Hamilton both did this on Sunday at different points in the race and that ultimately gave them an advantage over Norris and McLaren.

Going into Hungary and Spa before the summer break, Norris needs a win and needs to outscore Verstappen to keep any title hopes alive.

Photo: McLaren Media Centre

Pressures increases further on Pérez…

Sergio Perez only signed a new deal four race weekends ago, but as we end the European triple header, the Mexican is under serious pressure at Oracle Red Bull Racing with rumours he could be dropped for Daniel Ricciardo swirling around in the media. The pressure has intensified with confirmation of Liam Lawson’s RB20 test and Pérez’s really poor outing at Silverstone.

Pérez finished down the order after being knocked out in Q1, failing to score points and it wasn’t for the first time this season. RB drivers, Ricciardo and Tsunodahave both finished ahead of Pérez in five of the last seven races, which won’t be the sort of performance that Christian Horner and the higher ups at Red Bull will be looking for.

Reports have suggested that there are certain clauses in the contract, including one about him being 100 points behind Verstappen, which he is as things stand. The worry for Red Bull isn’t the Drivers Championship with Verstappen leading but with a battle heating up for the Constructors Championship, Red Bull need a second driver that can score enough points.

Ricciardo seems the most likely to head back to Red Bull, and his experience driving an Adrian Newey style car would indeed help him find his old performance and at this moment in the time, the Australian is driving well for RB and certainly better than Perez.