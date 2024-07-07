Hamilton Opens Up after Emotional British Grand Prix Win

Lewis Hamilton opened up after winning the 2024 British Grand Prix and taking his first victory in 946 days.

Hamilton returned to the top step of the podium with an excellent drive at Silverstone in Round 12 of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The seven time world champion hadn’t won since taking the chequered flag at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but has finally taken his 104th win after a tough few seasons with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

Both Hamilton and his race engineer Peter Bonnington were clearly emotional at the end of the race, with both brought to tears over the team radio after the 39-year-old held off challenges from Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lando Norris throughout the race to win.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Hamilton said: “It’s surreal. My heart is racing.

“I had so many amazing times here in the past but when I came across the line, something released in me that I have been holding onto for a long time. It was the most emotional end to a win I have ever experienced. I always wondered why I never cried! You see Rubens Barrichello crying and I was like ‘that doesn’t happen to me’ but it hit me hard.”

Hamilton revealed that he had been doubting his own ability at certain points since the infamous and controversial finale in Abu Dhabi in 2021 that saw Verstappen take his first world championship on the final lap due to the struggles himself and Mercedes have endured since the regulation change in 2022.

He added: ”After such a difficult 2021, just trying to continue to come back but we as a team had a difficult time. There were so many thoughts and doubts in my mind along the way to the point, at times, I wanted to not continue.

“To arrive and continue to get up and continue to try and finally succeed is the greatest feeling I can remember having.

“There have definitely been days between 2021 and here where I didn’t feel like I was good enough or I was going to get back to where I am today. But the important thing is I had great people around me, continuing to support me.

“My team, every tine I turned up and saw them putting in the effort, that really encouraged me to do the same thing.”