FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship

2021 FIA Asia-Pacific Rally- Asia Cup and Pacific Rally Cup Calendars Released

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship

Both the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship’s two sister series’the Pacific Cup and the Asia Cup – will feature four rounds in their upcoming 2021 seasons.

The Pacific Cup will get underway with the Rally of Tsumagoi in Japan between 4-7 February before going on to visit India, Japan for a second time and finally Rally Longyou in China in late October to conclude its season.

04-07 FebruaryJapanRally of Tsumagoi
26-28 MarchIndiaSouth Inda Rally*
10-12 SeptemberJapanRally Hokkaido
22-24 OctoberChinaRally Longyou*
Credit: FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship

The Pacific Cup meanwhile features two rallies held in New Zealand and two in Australia. The season starts with Rally Otago between 16-18 April before eventually the season finale in Australia with the Coffs Harbour Rally on 20/21 November.

Both championships will be hoping to get a full campaign of events completed next season following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2020.

16-18 AprilNew ZealandRally Otago
14-16 MayNew ZealandInternational Rally of Whangarei
15-17 OctoberAustraliaAdelaide Hills Rally*
20-21 NovemberAustraliaCoffs Harbour Rally*

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Related posts
FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship

Meeke making rally comeback, with a Mazda 2 AP4 in the NZRC

By
1 Mins read
Kris Meeke is back in a rally seat as he enters the New Zealand rally at Whangarei in a Mazda 2 AP4.
FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship

VIDEO: APRC Rally Whangarei New Zealand Testing - ŠKODA Motorsport

By
1 Mins read
Onboard action from ŠKODA Motorsport testing ahead of the APRC Rally Whangarei