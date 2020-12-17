2021 FIA Asia-Pacific Rally- Asia Cup and Pacific Rally Cup Calendars Released

Both the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship’s two sister series’ – the Pacific Cup and the Asia Cup – will feature four rounds in their upcoming 2021 seasons.

The Pacific Cup will get underway with the Rally of Tsumagoi in Japan between 4-7 February before going on to visit India, Japan for a second time and finally Rally Longyou in China in late October to conclude its season.

04-07 February Japan Rally of Tsumagoi 26-28 March India South Inda Rally* 10-12 September Japan Rally Hokkaido 22-24 October China Rally Longyou*

Credit: FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship

The Pacific Cup meanwhile features two rallies held in New Zealand and two in Australia. The season starts with Rally Otago between 16-18 April before eventually the season finale in Australia with the Coffs Harbour Rally on 20/21 November.

Both championships will be hoping to get a full campaign of events completed next season following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2020.

16-18 April New Zealand Rally Otago 14-16 May New Zealand International Rally of Whangarei 15-17 October Australia Adelaide Hills Rally* 20-21 November Australia Coffs Harbour Rally*