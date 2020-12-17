2021 FIA Asia-Pacific Rally- Asia Cup and Pacific Rally Cup Calendars Released

Both the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship’s two sister series’ – the Pacific Cup and the Asia Cup – will feature four rounds in their upcoming 2021 seasons.
The Pacific Cup will get underway with the Rally of Tsumagoi in Japan between 4-7 February before going on to visit India, Japan for a second time and finally Rally Longyou in China in late October to conclude its season.
|04-07 February
|Japan
|Rally of Tsumagoi
|26-28 March
|India
|South Inda Rally*
|10-12 September
|Japan
|Rally Hokkaido
|22-24 October
|China
|Rally Longyou*
The Pacific Cup meanwhile features two rallies held in New Zealand and two in Australia. The season starts with Rally Otago between 16-18 April before eventually the season finale in Australia with the Coffs Harbour Rally on 20/21 November.
Both championships will be hoping to get a full campaign of events completed next season following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2020.
|16-18 April
|New Zealand
|Rally Otago
|14-16 May
|New Zealand
|International Rally of Whangarei
|15-17 October
|Australia
|Adelaide Hills Rally*
|20-21 November
|Australia
|Coffs Harbour Rally*