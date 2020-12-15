Formula 3Formula Regional European Championship

Arthur Leclerc to step up to FIA Formula 3 with Prema for 2021

Image Credit : Planet F1

Arthur Leclerc, the younger brother of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc will step up to FIA Formula 3 with title-winning outfit Prema.

The 19-year-old Ferrari Driver Academy member becomes the first driver to be confirmed for the 2021 FIA Formula 3 championship, which has a new look for 2021 with three races held over one weekend, and two of the three races being held as reverse grid races.

Leclerc raced with Prema in this year’s Formula Regional European Championship but eventually lost out to fellow Ferrari Driver Academy member Gianluca Petecof, finishing 16 points behind the Brazilian. Leclerc took the title down to the final race of the season but a mechanical issue in qualifying caused him to start both races from the back and after race two was cancelled due to bad weather Leclerc was unable to win the title.

The Prema team have won the drivers championship both years since the series changed its name, with Australian Oscar Piastri winning this season and Russian Robert Shwartzman winning in 2019.

Leclerc told the team: “He was excited to continue their special relationship” adding on social media that ‘he will give everything like always.’

Prema team principal René Rosin told Prema: “I am delighted to welcome Arthur to our FIA Formula 3 Operation, he has had a highly successful season this year, experiencing more wins than anyone else in the Formula Regional European Championship.”

Image Credit : ACI Sport
