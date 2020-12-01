Boschung to return to F2 with Campos in 2021

Swiss driver Ralph Boschung will return to the FIA Formula 2 paddock in 2021 to race for Spanish team Campos.

A race winner in the 2016 GP3 Series, Boschung hasn’t sat behind the wheel of a race car this year thanks to the uncertain circumstances brought upon many in racing this year but he is keen to get his career back on track.

The 23-year-old has raced in Formula 2 in the past, but he has yet to complete a full season in the series having raced for MP Motorsport, Trident and Campos in previous seasons.

Boschung’s season with Campos in 2017 was successful as he scored eleven points and had a pole position before he was dropped for the final round for Lando Norris.

“I am proud to make my comeback in F2 with Campos Racing,” elated Boschung. “I have tremendous respect for this team and I am convinced that with this deal we will have a great season in 2021.

“I would like to thank Adrian Campos for his trust and I would like to especially thank Raphaelle Lota and my long term sponsors Gotham and MedXcell for the precious support.”

Campos are currently ninth in the Teams’ Championship and have helped Jack Aitken to two podiums this season. The Spanish team were a race winning outfit in 2019, with the British driver taking three wins, as well as four podiums.

Campos Team Principal Adrián Campos added: “I feel convinced that Ralph will make a nice work with us. It is a pleasure to have him back at our team. Campos Racing trusts in his talent and chances to shine. Therefore, we will make our best to meet the expectations.”

Boschung is the second driver to be confirmed for the 2021 Formula 2 season after FIA Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri was announced to race for PREMA earlier today.